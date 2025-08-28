DoorDash Offers Grocery Delivery You Can Trust
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you run out of ice 30 minutes into the party, or have one of those days when you really need a burrito from your favorite restaurant but don't have the energy to leave the house, the last thing you need is to stress about the logistics of making it happen. Luckily, you can just unlock your phone, swipe over to DoorDash, and let one of the dedicated Dashers safely deliver everything you need right to your front door.
DoorDash began as a humble delivery driving company in 2012, when its only Dashers were its co-founders. Today, the business connects 2 million Dashers with more than 500,000 merchants and nearly 32 million consumers, helping local businesses flourish by connecting them with consumers who embrace the modern world of delivery.
DoorDash recognizes that it's the local merchants who are the heartbeat of great neighborhoods — so why not broaden accessibility to fit the lives of those busy consumers who recognize the same thing? With more and more improvements around every corner, DoorDash has become a hub for food delivery from your favorite restaurants, yes ... but also for grocery delivery that you can trust through features such as DashMart, while also providing the everyday household items that you know.
Choose from your favorite retailers
With its versatile features, DoorDash makes it easy to stock up on fresh groceries as if you shopped yourself, delivering what you want when you need it. If you're using DashPass, you can save even more time with fast delivery and no fees on eligible orders (with $12 subtotal minimum, except for SEA, CA, NY, and 5% holdout). Additionally, you'll find extra savings through in-store deals, strike-thru prices, DoorDash promotions, and flexible payment options — including food assistance programs like SNAP/EBT and discounted DashPass memberships.
DoorDash offers a robust selection of retailers for all of your grocery needs, from Dollar General and Food Lion to Albertsons and BJ's, and those prices remain the same on DoorDash as they would at the store. You can even link your loyalty accounts for select merchants to access member deals and discounts in real time, and copy your entire grocery list directly into your DoorDash account. Plus, DoorDash's frictionless communications make it easy to deal with substitutions, giving you the ability to chat with your Dasher mid-shop to review and approve substitution suggestions, and see the status of your Dasher every step of the way. Not happy with the quality of an item? DoorDash offers a Quality Guarantee on most items (subject to terms of the Quality Guarantee).
If there's an ingredient you forgot to add once you hit that checkout button, DoorDash has a nifty grocery top-off feature that allows you to add items to your cart post-checkout. You can expect delivery in two hours or less, but you can also schedule ahead and have an order delivered when it's most convenient. Once your groceries arrive, you can plan for the same order next week, since DoorDash saves your past orders to make re-ordering a breeze.
DashMart delivers what you need, anytime
The future of grocery delivery service is here with DoorDash's DashMart feature, the fastest option for grocery delivery — open late 365 days per year, with a great selection of fresh groceries. It's where you turn when it's 8 p.m. on a Sunday and you're just realizing that you have nothing to make for breakfast this week, or where you go to place a late-night order for two extra-large tubs of Blue Bell Buttered Pecan ice cream. DashMart offers everything from your weekly produce needs — specially sourced and selected to be perfectly fresh — with a guarantee that ensures high-quality items. Dashers source, select, and hand-pack your order with verified-in-stock groceries (even late at night), from both convenience and grocery stores — all while providing real-time updates, and promising a seamless drop-off.
Did we mention that DashMart allows you to get those groceries delivered fresh in as little as 20 minutes, even late at night? We weren't kidding when we said that it's the fastest way to get your groceries on DoorDash. DashMart is open every day of the year — so, yes, even on Thanksgiving Day when you're slicing the turkey and remember that you never bought the cranberry sauce, or late at night when hanging out with friends. With DashMart, you can truly get what you need whenever you need it, at essentially any time of day. With every order hand-packed to ensure that deliveries arrive undamaged, you'll never want to shop another way — but if your order isn't what you hoped for, DoorDash will make it right (subject to terms of the Quality Guarantee).
DoorDash offers every retail option you want, when you need it
With dinner on the way, and a week's worth of groceries not far behind, you might be dreading the switch to a different third-party delivery system to finish shopping for those other household needs, like toilet paper or your favorite eyeliner — but fear not. You can restock all of your everyday essentials with a few clicks on DoorDash, from a 1,000-count bottle of Ibuprofen to winter-mint toothpaste, or from a handle of Jose Cuervo to a set of blade refills for your razor. Flowers for your spouse? Balloons for your coworker's birthday? An extra tarp to cover the floor as you renovate the guest bathroom? Check everything off your list with DoorDash.
The DoorDash network spans thousands of stores and items, meaning you'll always find what you're looking for. Shop from top national merchants — including Aldi, Sprouts, Walgreens, 7-Eleven, The Home Depot, Ulta, Best Buy, and more — for groceries, snacks, alcohol, household, and personal care items alike. You can use DoubleDash to shop multiple stores and pay no additional delivery fee, or take advantage of DashPass to get $0 delivery fees on all eligible orders. Expect all the things you need at your door fast, or wherever you want them, only with DoorDash.