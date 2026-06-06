The Hands-Down Best Store-Bought Pulled Pork Comes From This Popular Chain

Preparing a homemade pulled pork recipe makes a wonderful centerpiece of any barbecue feast. If pressed for time and resources, however, there are a number of perfectly viable store-bought options available. Tasting Table's exhaustive research and rankings of store-bought pulled pork brands revealed one variety as the hands-down best. Trader Joe's Hardwood Smoked Pulled Pork beat out the competition by a landslide.

Per our taste tester's assessment, the biggest highlight of this store-bought pulled pork is its quality. Whereas other brands seem to skimp on substance as far as the actual meat is concerned, this TJ's offering is a stellar standout and delivers on its meaty promise. What's more, rather than dousing its pork in an overdone sauce, this store-bought batch is made in small-batch rotisserie smokers with real logs of hardwood. Neither liquid smoke nor wood chips are used.

Additionally, the blend of seasonings further upgrades this Trader Joe's delight. With ingredients including coffee, white pepper, molasses, and dried vinegar (among others), the smoky flavors of the pork are enhanced without being overshadowed. Customers online rave about this Trader Joe's product, citing its overall usefulness and pleasing taste.