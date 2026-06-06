The Hands-Down Best Store-Bought Pulled Pork Comes From This Popular Chain
Preparing a homemade pulled pork recipe makes a wonderful centerpiece of any barbecue feast. If pressed for time and resources, however, there are a number of perfectly viable store-bought options available. Tasting Table's exhaustive research and rankings of store-bought pulled pork brands revealed one variety as the hands-down best. Trader Joe's Hardwood Smoked Pulled Pork beat out the competition by a landslide.
Per our taste tester's assessment, the biggest highlight of this store-bought pulled pork is its quality. Whereas other brands seem to skimp on substance as far as the actual meat is concerned, this TJ's offering is a stellar standout and delivers on its meaty promise. What's more, rather than dousing its pork in an overdone sauce, this store-bought batch is made in small-batch rotisserie smokers with real logs of hardwood. Neither liquid smoke nor wood chips are used.
Additionally, the blend of seasonings further upgrades this Trader Joe's delight. With ingredients including coffee, white pepper, molasses, and dried vinegar (among others), the smoky flavors of the pork are enhanced without being overshadowed. Customers online rave about this Trader Joe's product, citing its overall usefulness and pleasing taste.
What fans are saying about Trader Joe's Hardwood Smoked Pulled Pork
Sometimes, it's helpful to see what others have to say about a dish, and Trader Joe's shoppers have no problem sharing why they think this store-bought pulled pork is the hands-down best. "The hardwood smoked pulled pork is 10/10," one Reddit user states, touting its many different uses. "Make a bowl, make nachos, crisp it in a skillet and eat by itself, whatever." Another replies, "Love that it isn't in any sauce so you can be versatile with it. Will be buying it again."
For your own home use, consider preparing this sweet and tangy barbecue sauce recipe to dress TJ's pulled pork offering, or get creative with other sauces. Use it to make the best carnitas-inspired tacos, or add the meat to casseroles, stews, and soups. In lieu of a scratch-made meal, you can easily use this store-bought alternative alongside other Trader Joe's products for a full feast.
For instance, pair the pulled pork with Trader Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese for a store-bought twist on a barbecue pulled pork mac and cheese recipe. Toss it in your choice of sauce and load up a batch of store-bought brioche buns for a classic take on a popular style of sandwich. Any way you choose to enjoy this pulled pork, it will surely satisfy.