Our BBQ Pork Mac And Cheese Recipe Is Worth Serving To A Crowd

There are few meals more comforting than good mac and cheese. While mac and cheese as we know it now is considered to be a quintessential American pasta dish, it actually boasts a long and rich history with somewhat contested beginnings. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it seems the earliest mentions of pasta with cheese stem back to Italy in the 1300s. Regardless of the genius ultimately responsible for the creation, chefs and home cooks alike have come up with an abundance of ways to tweak or upgrade this classic pasta dish over the years.

This BBQ pulled pork mac and cheese recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye takes possibly two of the best dishes known to man — mac and cheese and barbecue pulled pork — and combines them into the ultimate dinnertime feast. The mac and cheese is made using a three cheese combination of cheddar, Gruyère, and mozzarella for a rich, sharp, ultra-stringy, and oozy sauce. To keep things simple, ready-made pulled pork is combined with barbecue sauce and then spread on top of the creamy, cheesy pasta before being baked in the oven until golden and bubbling. Guaranteed to be your new favorite mac and cheese, read on to find out how to whip up this BBQ pulled pork mac and cheese.