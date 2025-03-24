The Secret To The Best Slow Cooker Pulled Pork You'll Ever Eat

What else you throw in the slow cooker is up to you, but for a classic barbecue pulled pork, you will want to include some barbecue sauce, a sweetener like brown sugar or maple syrup (the secret to adding rich sweetness to pulled pork), and some spices, including chili powder, paprika, cumin, and thyme. Additionally, aromatics, such as garlic and onion, and perhaps a bit of mustard or Worcestershire, are perfect for this dish as well.

If you wanted to go in an entirely different direction than traditional barbecue, Italian pulled pork can be slow-cooked in the same way, but with different ingredients. This take on pulled pork is typically seasoned with herby and citrusy ingredients, like lemon zest and juice, fennel seeds, rosemary, and thyme. You should slow-cook your pulled pork on low for at least 8 hours, but you can let it sit for up to 12 for the best results.

If you did go with the barbecue style, the best two cocktail pairings for your pulled pork are an old fashioned or a tequila negroni. Both beverages offer smoky and spicy notes that complement the meat while balancing its sweetness. To play into the acidity from the vinegar, you can pair pulled pork with a dry red wine like pinot noir, which will also tone down the sweetness from the sauce with just the right amount of bitterness.