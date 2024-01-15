Maple Syrup Is The Secret To Adding Rich Sweetness To Pulled Pork

Pulled pork and sweetness are inextricably linked — not only is the meat naturally luscious, but it's frequently paired with ingredients that match its sweetened disposition. From a tangy BBQ sauce to fruity apple cider vinegar, pulled pork benefits from a little sugar. For a sweet ingredient that brings out its depth, add maple syrup to pulled pork.

Pork shoulder has a meaty, robust flavor that requires something with that level of richness. BBQ sauce offers some depth, but as a vinegar-based sauce, it's too zesty for the full-bodied sweetness that some desire in pulled pork. Brown sugar is another worthy contender, but doesn't possess the same intensity that maple syrup has. Flavored with hints of caramel and toffee and laced with hints of vanilla, maple syrup brings a world of flavor to pulled pork.

The condiment can be used alone as a syrupy marinade for pork shoulder or squeezed into another marinade. Add some maple syrup to apple cider smoked pulled pork to bring a touch of richness to the fruity flavor. Thanks to the apple cider, there's a perfect amount of tang that enhances the sweetness, rather than taking away from it. Served with anything from potato salad to hush puppies, the sweet, rich taste of the pulled pork is sure to stand out.