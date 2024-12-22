What Is Italian Pulled Pork Vs The BBQ Version?

Pork is a beloved protein in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, each with plenty of diverse preparations for swine-centric dishes. When it comes to pulled pork, there are many overlaps in terms of low and slow cooking methods; smokers, dutch ovens, crock-pots, and braises are all used interchangeably across multiple culinary cultures to reap the most tender and juicy results.

Advertisement

Of course, the most well-known style of pulled pork in the U.S. is our native BBQ version, which encompasses regional variations of its own. However, Italian pulled pork is a tasty alternative that differs from all regional barbecue styles. While both BBQ and Italian pulled pork are slow-cooked, tender, shredded pork dishes, they take two completely different culinary directions when it comes to seasoning, serving, and even the cut of pork used. Let's go into the flavor profiles and ways to eat both of these classic pulled pork styles. Their differences eliminate them from competition and instead provide two different ways to enjoy pulled pork.