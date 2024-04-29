Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwiches Recipe

One of Hawaii's most famous dishes is pork — or rather, pig. Kalua pork is a type of pulled pork served at luaus alongside rice and cabbage. "Kalua" means "to cook in an underground oven," which helps describe how the pork is made. Similar to Mexican barbacoa, kalua pork is cooked underground in a pit made for slow-roasting. A whole pig is wrapped in leaves and lowered into the wood and stone oven, called an imu, to roast until moist and pull-apart tender, not to mention imbued with smoky flavor.

While we would love to make and use our own imu, many of us don't even have a backyard, let alone the time to dig an enormous pit. Instead, braising is a good home-cook solution that can offer similar results. A simple pork shoulder, liquid smoke, some pineapple juice, and a few banana leaves can help replicate the smoky-sweet flavor of Kalua pork right in your own oven. Though it won't be exactly the same, it's as close as you can get without an actual imu. Paired with a tangy cabbage coleslaw, this Hawaiian pork recipe by Michelle McGlinn brings the taste of a luau between two buns.