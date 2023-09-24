Kalua Pork Is The Juicy Hawaiian Meat That's Perfect For Sandwiches

Kalua pork is a classic Hawaiian dish that's been served at luaus and other celebrations across the islands for generations, especially in the Polynesian culture. Its name derives from how it is made: Kalua translates as, "to cook in an underground oven" from the Hawaiian language. The most immediately distinctive feature of this delicacy is that it's usually a whole pig that is slow-roasted in an underground oven called an imu, which is made out of wood and stones.

The result is smoky, tender meat that's typically shredded and served with steamed white rice and Hawaiian macaroni salad. Sometimes you might also be served kalua pork with freshly sliced pineapple, other fruits, braised cabbage, or salad, at a birthday or graduation celebration. We think eating it the traditional way is delicious, but another way to serve any leftover kalua pork is to make a delicious sandwich with coleslaw.