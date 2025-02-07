2 Cocktail Pairings That Make Barbecue Pulled Pork Shine

Barbecue is a heavy meat-centric treat with many regional variations, and most barbecue joints around the U.S. offer a modest selection of cold beers to accompany a carnivorous feast. As refreshing as beer can be, cocktails offer classy and complex pairings that'll stand up to the robust flavors of smoked and sauced meats. Of course, different dishes call for specific cocktail pairings, so we consulted an expert for recommendations to go with pulled pork. Camille Parson Goldstein, co-founder of Muddling Memories, says she favors two different spirit-forward cocktails that make barbecue pulled pork shine.

"I would go with any whiskey or reposado tequila cocktail," Goldstein says. "Go spirit and booze forward as there is a lot of sweetness coming from the barbecue sauce in the pulled pork, so no shaken juicy drink needed. Think [an] old fashioned or a tequila negroni that lets the spirit shine with bitter undertones that complement the sugars in the sauce."

Fatty, smoky, and ultra-savory shredded pork elaborated with a sweet and tangy barbecue sauce needs a cocktail that will balance the sweetness of the sauce and enhance the savory and smoky notes of the meat. Both negronis and old fashioneds are classic cocktails that consist of few ingredients and come together quickly. An old fashioned is a blend of smoky bourbon or spicy rye whiskey with sugar and bitters; a tequila negroni offers the same spicy, bittersweet profile to temper the sweet barbecue sauce and accentuate the pork.

