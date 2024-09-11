Smoked Old Fashioned Cocktail Recipe

This smoked old fashioned cocktail will make you feel like the chairman of your very own Fortune 500 company, or, better yet, Frank Sinatra. The secret to this complex, aromatic, and sweet cocktail is nothing more than smoke and mirrors.

The old fashioned is a vintage bourbon- or rye-based cocktail that has a murky history and an undeniable depth of flavors arising from its balance of bitters and simple syrup. Smoking adds depth and complexity to many cocktails, and it works particularly well in an old fashioned. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the smoky notes complement the whiskey's richness and the bitters' spice.

While there are several methods to create smoked simple syrup, we turn to a smoking top for convenience and control over the quality and quantity of our smoke. We start by first infusing the syrup itself with a subtle flavor that goes deep into the bones of this drink. Then, we smoke the entire cocktail itself, adding a punch of aroma and taste to the glass. Finally, we light a rosemary sprig garnish on fire, letting the trailing smoke drive the profile of the drink home. Our triple-smoked old fashioned not only shines with nuanced flavors, but it also benefits from a visually striking presentation. What's not to love?