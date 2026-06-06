The Hands-Down Best Frozen Key Lime Pie In The Freezer Aisle

Lovers of key lime pie can sometimes seem cliquish, especially if living in one of the few U.S. regions where Key lime trees still grow: the Florida Keys. The delightful little trees are indeed an anomaly, grown mostly now in islander's backyard gardens, which I had the pleasure of fully accessing during my cherished months-long decampment to a tiny conch cottage in Key West. Those well-loved spunky yellow limes are treated as royalty among locals, and the pies bearing their name are no less revered.

Given that pervasive sentiment, it's understandable that folks would seek the hands-down best Key lime pies in grocery-store freezers. If you can't be in the Keys, bring its sassy, sweet flavors into your home by whatever means necessary. To that end, Tasting Table created a ranked list of the seven best frozen Key lime pies, judged by criteria such as taste, filling texture, and the crumbly, buttery graham cracker crust. When all was tasted and tested, one clear winner perched in top-spot position: Kenny's All Natural Key Lime Pie. Our taste-tester, Dora Nuss-Warren, noted that the Kenny's pie appeared plain and unassuming, but that didn't matter one bit, since the flavor blew her out of the water, so to speak.

"The filling is perfectly balanced; it's sour, sweet, and smooth," she explained, noting that the taste was intensely limey but pleasant, with just the right thickness. The crust, in her observation, was "superior" and had a surprise ingredient: molasses, which brought woody and smoky undertones juxtaposed against the sharp brightness of the key lime filling. "At nearly $14, this pie isn't cheap," said Nuss-Warren. "It's worth every penny, though. I would much rather have one of Kenny's than two of the others."