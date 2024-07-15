Make The Absolute Best Key Lime Pie With One Subtle Ingredient Addition
A pie filling distinguish one pie variation from another, but it's the crust that makes a pie so delicious. A flaky pie crust is always a good idea, but, for the sake of a summery key lime pie, a graham cracker crust may be an even better one. The textured graham crackers pair well with the smooth, silky key lime pie filling, though you can always improve on perfection. Finely chopped nuts are already known to improve the flavor of your key lime pie crust, but there's yet one other ingredient — rather, a spice — that will elevate your crust all the more. For your next key lime pie, try adding cinnamon to your graham cracker base.
We know: Cinnamon sounds like a strange addition that conjures images of pumpkin pie rather than key lime. However, cinnamon can actually increase the complexity of your next crust, adding a warm, nuanced flavor that complements your key lime filling. Many graham crackers already come in cinnamon variations, so is it any surprise that the flavors inherently work well together?
Of course, that's not to say you need to go heavy-handed on the cinnamon, however. Add just a little bit of the spice to your next sweet and tart key lime pie, and you'll taste the difference.
Add only a fraction of a teaspoon of cinnamon to your key lime pie crust
A little cinnamon always goes a long way — and, when it comes to a key lime pie crust, that's a fact you'll want to remember. Given the light, delicate nature of a key lime pie filling, you need to be careful not to overpower your citrus flavors. As such, opt for just a fraction of a teaspoon of cinnamon in your pie crust. That could be anywhere between ⅛ and ¼ of a teaspoon, which should be more than enough to have the desired effect on your pie.
Or, aim for a less scientific measure and add just a pinch of the spice to your graham cracker crust mixture. Remember: You want ground cinnamon to complement your pie, rather than become the pie's central flavor. Cinnamon tends to complement citruses like oranges, so why shouldn't it do the same for limes?
Alternatively, you can skip the cinnamon step entirely by purchasing pre-made cinnamon graham crackers, which already do the job for you. Who knows? Cinnamon may very well be the missing key to your ideal key lime pie.