Make The Absolute Best Key Lime Pie With One Subtle Ingredient Addition

A pie filling distinguish one pie variation from another, but it's the crust that makes a pie so delicious. A flaky pie crust is always a good idea, but, for the sake of a summery key lime pie, a graham cracker crust may be an even better one. The textured graham crackers pair well with the smooth, silky key lime pie filling, though you can always improve on perfection. Finely chopped nuts are already known to improve the flavor of your key lime pie crust, but there's yet one other ingredient — rather, a spice — that will elevate your crust all the more. For your next key lime pie, try adding cinnamon to your graham cracker base.

We know: Cinnamon sounds like a strange addition that conjures images of pumpkin pie rather than key lime. However, cinnamon can actually increase the complexity of your next crust, adding a warm, nuanced flavor that complements your key lime filling. Many graham crackers already come in cinnamon variations, so is it any surprise that the flavors inherently work well together?

Of course, that's not to say you need to go heavy-handed on the cinnamon, however. Add just a little bit of the spice to your next sweet and tart key lime pie, and you'll taste the difference.