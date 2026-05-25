7 Store-Bought Frozen Key Lime Pies, Ranked

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If you find that the early evening sun is toasting your face and you're being surrounded by sweltering summer air, at least you can take a bite of a refreshing key lime pie to cut through the heat and make the moment bearable. You've been gossiping with a friend while indulging in the mouth-puckering, sour-sweet dessert and you've discovered that when the pie is tastier, so is the tea. That's why you only serve the best, but lazy summer afternoons definitely aren't for slaving away in the kitchen, so you prefer to stock your freezer with the highest-quality store-bought key lime pie. The best key lime pies have pale, smooth fillings that taste more tangy-sour than sweet. The graham cracker crust should be crumbly, never dense or tough. And if the topping is authentic whipped cream, even better.

You may not be up to trying all the brands available at your grocery store just to find the best one, though, and that's okay — because I already did. I tried all of these pies and ranked them from worst to best. I gave the highest rankings to pies that tasted the most like sharp, sour key limes. The lowest pies on the list tasted artificial, starchy, or blandly sweet. I preferred pies where the crust and topping complemented the flavor of the filling.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of products provided by the manufacturer. Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.