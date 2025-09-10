10 Sara Lee Frozen Desserts, Ranked Worst To Best

"It had to be perfect because he was naming it after me." These words are attributed to a very confident Sara Lee. Maybe you're familiar? You've likely invited her to your holiday table for dessert or employed her help in making sandwiches or toast. She is a celebrity of the bakery world and the namesake for the now global brand that was founded by her father in 1949.

It was then that Charles Lubin started out with just a single recipe for a cream cheesecake, which he dedicated to his daughter Sara. However, that lone dessert sparked a fudge ripple effect of other treats. Soon, the business was shelling out additional sweet products like all-butter pound cakes and making a name for itself as a pioneer of frozen baked goods. Pies, cobblers, and other cakes were additionally thrown into the mix, not to mention a side baking fresh bread.

There's no denying that Sara Lee is a leading lady of both the bakery and frozen dessert aisle — in good company next to Marie Callender. But now it's time for her to put her cakes and confections where her mouth is. In order to find out whether Sara's products really are perfection or if perhaps the brand's muse was a touch biased, I tried out 10 of her frozen desserts. Risking a sugar rush, I sliced my way through fruit cobblers, cheesecakes, and creme pies, ranking them from my least to most favorite, based on fresh fillings, creamy textures, crumbly crusts, and a controlled sweetness. Let's find out which treat takes the cake.