6 Marie Callender's Frozen Pies, Ranked Worst To Best

I love making a pie from scratch. A pie isn't the easiest dish to make, but it's so satisfying when you finally pull one out of the oven (or the fridge, depending on the kind of pie you're making) and slice into it. It's a deeply satisfying task, but it's one that most of us don't have time to do on a regular basis. That's the appeal of a store-bought pie. You can likely find them in the bakery section of your local grocery store, but there are also pies in the frozen section. A frozen pie is nice to have on hand for those times when you want to have a last-minute party or are just looking for a sweet way to brighten your day.

Although there are a few frozen pie brands out there to choose from, I'm partial to Marie Callender's. These pies are big enough to serve a small crowd, and they're seriously delicious considering that they're pre-made and frozen ahead of time. I decided to taste six different Marie Callender's pies and rank them, starting with the worst and making my way to the best. I took both texture and flavor into account when organizing this ranking. That being said, you really can't go wrong with any of these options. Let's take a closer look.