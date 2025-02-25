11 Hacks For Cutting The Perfect Slice Of Pie

As an avid home baker, I can confidently say that pie has to be one of my all-time favorite desserts. It is relatively easy to customize it, since you can stuff it almost any sweet or savory filling imaginable. And that delicate, buttery shell is just the perfect foil to that delectable filling. Even though pies, and pie-making, come with many merits, there are also some less-than-enjoyable parts of the process that many bakers dread. And one of the most obvious ones, which I personally lament, is having to cut into the pie.

You can get a tasty filling and a golden-brown crust that looks like it just sprang up from a recipe book, but you will risk ruining it all if you go to cut it and find that your pieces are coming out mangled. And while the only thing that really matters is if it tastes good or not, you still want to serve a dessert you feel proud of. And messing up the serving part — which is literally last step in the process — can surely stifle your confidence. Luckily, I have curated some tips and simple hacks for slicing clean, perfect slices every time, whether your go-to is a classic apple or a cream-based concoction.