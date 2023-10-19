18 Best Pie And Ice Cream Pairings

There are some perfect combinations in this world — burgers and fries, peanut butter and jelly, and, our favorite, pie and ice cream. The concept of a scoop of cold, sweet ice cream on top of a pie started in the 1880s when someone added a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top of a blueberry pie and borrowed the phrase "à la mode" from the French language to describe it. Another origin story suggests that apple pie and vanilla ice cream were present on the first date between the two dessert items. Regardless of the first pairing, it's clear that the phrase à la mode, which translates to "in the fashion," clearly describes this chic and tasty combination.

Most people don't think twice about a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top of the pie. While it's hard to go wrong with this blank canvas of a flavor, it's clear that many other flavors are better suited to complement certain flavors of pie. Here are some of our favorite pie and ice cream pairings that you need to try.