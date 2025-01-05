12 Lessons We Learned From The Great British Baking Show

The American public's fascination with cooking shows didn't suddenly start with "The Great British Baking Show" in the 21st century. "The French Chef" with Julia Child gained a following starting in the 1960s, "Emeril Live" was hugely popular in the '90s, and cooking competition shows like "Top Chef" have made everyday chefs into household names. But what's different (and endearing) about "The Great British Baking Show" is that the contestants are amateur bakers. Consequently, they're quite similar to the viewers, who often see themselves in these bakers — and may be inspired to learn how to bake, as well.

Even if you're not watching "The Great British Baking Show" to learn from the feedback of renowned bakers like Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, it's almost impossible not to pick up a few tips from every episode. Whether the bakers are making French patisserie, meat pies with a rough puff pastry, gingerbread houses, or Swiss rolls, the learning potential from "The Great British Baking Show" feels endless.

Each episode is split into three bakes: a signature bake, technical challenge, and showstopper. While the bakers can practice the signature bake and showstopper at home, the technical is always a surprise. Here are some of the best tips we've learned from watching the "The Great British Baking Show" and the 450-plus challenges seen on the series.

