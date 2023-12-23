Matcha Berry Pavlova Wreath Recipe

Pavlova is a heavenly mix of flavors and textures. A meringue-based dessert dating back to the early 20th century, pavlova was named after Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova. This feathery creation was inspired either by Pavlova's tutu or the weightlessness of her dancing. Who invented it is up for debate, and Australia and New Zealand both lay claim to its creation (though, they might both be wrong).

However it was invented, this is a dessert that has stood the test of time for good reason. A crisp, airy meringue with a marshmallowy center is classically adorned with whipped cream, adding a rich, creamy element to the cloudlike meringue. A burst of freshness comes from a traditional topping of fresh fruit. For such a light, simple dessert, it's a wonder of flavor and texture that's full of contrasts.

This matcha berry pavlova from recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse is shaped like a wreath by either spooning or piping the meringue into a ring shape before baking. Green tea adds a gorgeous color as well as a deep, earthy flavor that brings the sweetness of the meringue down a peg. With a festive garnish of cream, berries, and gold-brushed white chocolate truffles that resemble ornaments, it's a showstopping holiday dessert that will have everyone singing your praises.