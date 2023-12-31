Add An Extra Layer Of Flavor To Beef Wellington With Prosciutto

A prosciutto layer should come after your duxelle layer. One of the easiest ways to incorporate this layer is using plastic wrap to effectively layer and wrap your Wellington. You can create a sheet of prosciutto on top of plastic wrap. When creating the prosciutto layer you'll want it to be the width of your beef, and about three times as long so you'll have enough to wrap around. When you spread your duxelle layer, aim to spread it as evenly as possible — think of it almost as if you're painting on your duxelle layer. The nice thing about prosciutto is that it's incredibly thin, so it easily sticks to other surfaces, meaning you're not adding too much complication to an already complicated recipe.

The prosciutto won't add any additional cooking time to your dish. You can use any brand of prosciutto for this layer as well. Something you'll want to be mindful of if you do choose to use prosciutto is that you don't oversalt your beef Wellington. The prosciutto will provide plenty of salty flavor and the other ingredients will work to balance this out.