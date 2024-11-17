Prevent A Soggy Bottom On Your Fruit Pie With One Simple Step

Once your pie dough is formed and placed into a pie pan or dish, it's time to use the wash. To make this wash, you need one egg. Gently separate the egg white from the yolk over a bowl and use a fork to whisk it for a few seconds. You want the egg whites to be lightly beaten. Some bakers also mix them with a small amount of water.

With a pastry brush, lightly brush an even layer of the wash onto the uncooked fruit pie bottom crust. You can also do this after you have blind-baked the dough with pie weights. It's totally up to you. Some people prefer to add the egg white wash to an uncooked fruit pie bottom crust while others prefer to add it to pre-baked dough. Both methods will give you the desired effect.

You can get the same results when you brush a thin layer of corn syrup onto the fruit pie bottom crust. Like the egg white wash, it adds an extra layer of protection. The key is adding just enough to cover the entirety of the bottom pie crust, so nothing leaks through.

Using the right wash will save you from serving your friends and family a soupy, soggy mess. Now you can present them with the perfect fruit pie from scratch this holiday season. And don't forget to pair it with an ice cream that best suits your fruit pies flavor profile.

