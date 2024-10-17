The Difference Between Crumbl's 2 Types Of Chocolate Chip Cookies
Considering the origins of Crumbl are deeply rooted in the quest to perfect an ultimate chocolate chip cookie recipe, it is no wonder the company's chocolate chip cookies have attracted fierce opinions of store visitors and vocal netizens alike. Only after Crumbl founders were satisfied with their original chocolate chip recipe did they look to add more flavors to the business' lineup of cookie options before ultimately expanding operations to include delivery and the now-familiar menu rotation that changes each week.
Once holding a permanent position on store menus, semi-sweet chocolate chunk and milk chocolate chip cookies are now flavor options that pop up periodically. In typical Crumbl fashion, the two varieties provide eaters with gooey, soft insides to bite into. Upon first glance, the semi-sweet chocolate chunk flavor is identifiable by an obvious sprinkling of flaky sea salt and protruding cubes of chocolate chunks, while the classic milk chocolate cookies present the reliable favorite recipe that has been made with milk chocolate chips. Besides the obvious difference in the kinds of chocolate used, some Crumbl visitors have noticed variations in the texture of the two cookie flavors.
Your choice of sweetness
Some taste testers have noted that the classic milk chocolate cookie recipe offers a crisper, crunchier exterior than the doughy semi-sweet flavor. the semi-sweet chocolate cookie's extra garnish of sea salt combined with the slight bitterness of the semi-sweet chocolate chunks creates a tasting experience that can be thought to parallel a cookie recipe made with dark chocolate. To further compound cookie-selecting decisions, Crumbl visitors may also be met with the option of mini cookies, in addition to the two chocolate chip cookie flavors, with some reviewers speculating that smaller cookies are more doughy than the regular-sized versions and taste like a different recipe entirely.
Served warm, both cookies have garnered copycat recipes from Crumbl lovers hoping to replicate the texture and taste of these treats at home. Whether you prefer a softer, doughy cookie that is slightly crispy on the outside or a gooey, sweeter cookie, you have options when it comes to choosing a sweet treat to perk up your day. Regardless of which type is your favorite Crumbl cookie, semi-sweet chocolate chunk and milk chocolate chip cookies are solid competitors for space among the list of the best Crumbl cookie flavors.