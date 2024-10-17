The Difference Between Crumbl's 2 Types Of Chocolate Chip Cookies

Considering the origins of Crumbl are deeply rooted in the quest to perfect an ultimate chocolate chip cookie recipe, it is no wonder the company's chocolate chip cookies have attracted fierce opinions of store visitors and vocal netizens alike. Only after Crumbl founders were satisfied with their original chocolate chip recipe did they look to add more flavors to the business' lineup of cookie options before ultimately expanding operations to include delivery and the now-familiar menu rotation that changes each week.

Once holding a permanent position on store menus, semi-sweet chocolate chunk and milk chocolate chip cookies are now flavor options that pop up periodically. In typical Crumbl fashion, the two varieties provide eaters with gooey, soft insides to bite into. Upon first glance, the semi-sweet chocolate chunk flavor is identifiable by an obvious sprinkling of flaky sea salt and protruding cubes of chocolate chunks, while the classic milk chocolate cookies present the reliable favorite recipe that has been made with milk chocolate chips. Besides the obvious difference in the kinds of chocolate used, some Crumbl visitors have noticed variations in the texture of the two cookie flavors.