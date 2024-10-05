10 Facts You Didn't Know About Crumbl Cookies

There's perhaps no fast food dessert chain that gets quite as much hype as Crumbl Cookies, the iconic cookie brand that just can't seem to stop growing. It's massively popular amongst dessert lovers, and it doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. But what do you really know about the brand? Sure, maybe you've tasted the cookies — and you may even be a regular — but there's a good chance that there's a lot you don't know about Crumbl Cookies.

Well, don't worry, because we've done some digging, and we've realized what you soon will: There's a lot you probably don't know about the brand. Whether you're there on a weekly basis or you have yet to try a single Crumbl cookie, these facts should give you a somewhat clearer picture of what the company is all about. Diehard Crumbl fans and Crumbl newbies alike deserve to know what the company's really up to, after all. So, sit back, maybe grab a cookie, and learn more about this cookie brand you've been hearing so much about lately.