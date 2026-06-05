The Absolute Best Store-Bought Swiss Cheese Isn't Boar's Head Or Tillamook
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Thank the Greek language for intriguing names of food and drink devotion: oenophile for lovers of wine, zythophile for beer devotees, and even a mycophile nod to mushroom aficionados. Then there's one that describes a whole lot of folks: turophile, when you just can't get enough of the multifaceted, artisanal, wide-ranging flavor profiles of cheese. It's a lot to wrap your head (or taste buds) around, so we're cutting straight to the rind here with our pick for the best cheese in one category: store-bought Swiss cheese.
According to our ranked list of store-bought Swiss cheeses, the brand isn't Boar's Head or Tillamook, based on criteria such as flavor depth, complexity, and texture. Out of the nine cheeses reviewed by our taste tester, Sargento Aged Swiss easily landed in the number one slot, despite her preference for older, more aged cheeses. Compared to the 120-plus days of aging by Boar's Head Swiss, this Sargento gets a minimum of just 60 days — but it still pushed the envelope of expectations all the way to the top.
Here's why: When it comes down to flavor, this brand stands out, though in an understated way. "The differences are subtle," according to our Tasting Table reviewer, "but I notice a more intense nuttiness in this cheese, with a sweeter note and a slight funk as well. I love that the overall flavor is pretty pronounced, which really allows it to shine on a sandwich instead of taking a backseat to the other ingredients." She also noted the absence of any undesirable "waxy" texture, as well as the budget-friendly price for a packaged, sliced, store-bought Swiss cheese.
Consumers weigh in on Sargento Aged Swiss
Taste buds vary widely, as do personal preferences, but in the case of this Sargento Aged Swiss cheese, customers seem to largely agree it deserves the outpouring of turophile love. Consumer ratings on Amazon stand at almost 200, earning an overall 4.5 out of 5 stars. Among written reviews, customers note things like it being very flavorful and melting well on hot sandwiches. One verified purchaser said it " enhances every sandwich, whether cold cuts or hot grilled Reubens."
Another Amazon reviewer noted that Sargento Aged Swiss was worth the extra money, while specifying that, "As far as supermarket pre-packaged cheese goes, it's as good as it gets. Nice nutty flavor and stronger flavor than the regular Swiss." Walmart customers agree overall, with 546 raters giving this cheese 4.6 out of 5 stars. One five-star rater said, "We primarily use it for cold sandwiches[;] it brings out some flavor to them." They also like melting it on chicken breast patties, calling it "pretty darn good too." Though not in the mainstream of customer comments, a handful of Walmart detractors mention the cheese being bland or different, no longer having an aged taste.
On our ranked list of the best store-bought Swiss cheeses, the Sargento Aged Swiss did reign supreme, but two other brands also had a lot to offer. Boar's Head Gold Label Imported Switzerland Swiss Cheese came in second, noted as having a lovely nuttiness and nice tang. Ranked just under that was the Organic Valley Baby Swiss, which is creamy and buttery, though lacking the complexity of longer-aged cheeses.
To explore the world of Swiss cheese on a deeper level, check out the origins of Swiss Cheese. And, learn how to make a Swiss cheese fondue.