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Thank the Greek language for intriguing names of food and drink devotion: oenophile for lovers of wine, zythophile for beer devotees, and even a mycophile nod to mushroom aficionados. Then there's one that describes a whole lot of folks: turophile, when you just can't get enough of the multifaceted, artisanal, wide-ranging flavor profiles of cheese. It's a lot to wrap your head (or taste buds) around, so we're cutting straight to the rind here with our pick for the best cheese in one category: store-bought Swiss cheese.

According to our ranked list of store-bought Swiss cheeses, the brand isn't Boar's Head or Tillamook, based on criteria such as flavor depth, complexity, and texture. Out of the nine cheeses reviewed by our taste tester, Sargento Aged Swiss easily landed in the number one slot, despite her preference for older, more aged cheeses. Compared to the 120-plus days of aging by Boar's Head Swiss, this Sargento gets a minimum of just 60 days — but it still pushed the envelope of expectations all the way to the top.

Here's why: When it comes down to flavor, this brand stands out, though in an understated way. "The differences are subtle," according to our Tasting Table reviewer, "but I notice a more intense nuttiness in this cheese, with a sweeter note and a slight funk as well. I love that the overall flavor is pretty pronounced, which really allows it to shine on a sandwich instead of taking a backseat to the other ingredients." She also noted the absence of any undesirable "waxy" texture, as well as the budget-friendly price for a packaged, sliced, store-bought Swiss cheese.