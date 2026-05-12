9 Store-Bought Swiss Cheeses, Ranked Worst To Best
When you want a little funky and nutty flavor in your sandwich, there's one cheese that's going to deliver almost every time: Swiss cheese. Its firm, waxy texture, its tendency to melt oh-so-beautifully, its eyes (which are the holes you find in this kind of cheese) — all of these qualities make Swiss cheese one of my absolute favorites. It's so distinct that it can transform a dish: Think about a standard burger vs. a mushroom Swiss number. And don't even get me started on how much I love a slice of perfectly melted cheese atop a good chicken sandwich. It can even make a basic white bread sandwich taste like something straight from an elevated cafe.
But if you're trying to buy Swiss cheese from the grocery store, which brand should you choose? If you're like me, then your local grocery store carries many different brands of Swiss cheese. I've tasted my way through nine different brands to help you decide which varieties are worth putting on your sandwich. I evaluated these cheeses based on flavor (I generally tend to prefer funkier, more complex notes) and texture (with the less plasticky-feeling varieties ranking toward the top of the list). Before you plan on buying Swiss cheese again, take a closer look at how these brands stack up against one another.
9. Tillamook Swiss
I'm sorry to say that Tillamook Swiss came in the very lowest-ranked spot on this list. Although I tend to like Tillamook cheese generally, I was pretty disappointed with this offering. The first thing I noticed when I took a slice out of the package was the fact that the texture of this cheese is very, very waxy. I expect that from Swiss cheese to some extent, but this was really over the top — it felt like I was handling especially pliable plastic. And unfortunately, after actually taking a bite, I realized that this unfortunate texture is noticeable on the palate, not just on the fingers.
Flavor-wise, I wouldn't say this cheese is bad, per se, but it's not very flavorful either. It's not terrible if all you're looking for is a bit of creaminess in your dish, but if you want your cheese to actively contribute to whatever dish you're eating it with, there's a chance you might be disappointed with this choice.
8. Andrew and Everett Swiss Cheese
I purchased this Andrew and Everett Swiss Cheese at Whole Foods, which made me assume that I was getting at least somewhat of a higher-end product compared to some of the other more recognizable brand names on this list. It's known for being preservative-free, hormone-free, and antibiotic-free, so I was excited to give the sliced Swiss a taste. What I discovered wasn't unpleasant, but it was far from the most interesting cheese in this ranking.
The flavor of this Swiss is very, very mild, to the point where I didn't really taste much at all. There's basically no funkiness there, and even the nuttiness that I expect from a basic Swiss was absent. Other than a mild dairy flavor, there's not much going on. Admittedly, the texture isn't quite as bad as the Tillamook variety, so this cheese doesn't land in the very worst spot on the list, but it's still near the bottom since it failed to truly wow.
7. Alpine Lace Reduced Fat Swiss Cheese
I have to admit that most of the time when I see reduced-fat cheese, I'm already prepared for it not to taste very good. Cheese is, by nature, a higher-fat product, so opting for a lower-fat version of the same product usually isn't worth it to me to save a few calories. So, I couldn't be too surprised that I wasn't a particularly big fan of Alpine Lace's Reduced Fat Swiss Cheese. I found it to be kind of dry, although it does have a nice, subtle nuttiness that definitely sets it apart from the lower-ranked cheeses on this list.
That being said, the fact that this was the only reduced-fat Swiss I tried for this ranking, and that it didn't come in the very last spot, is impressive. It's a solid option for anyone looking for a cheese that's a bit lighter than a standard Swiss, and honestly, it's not going to disappoint anyone who's not tasting a bunch of Swiss cheeses side by side anyway.
6. 365 Swiss Cheese Slices
Whole Foods' 365 Swiss Cheese is another example of a particularly waxy, plasticky cheese. Again, I really don't care for this texture, since it gives the cheese a slightly artificial feel. However, the waxiness in these cheese slices is a bit less egregious, since it's a texture I mostly noticed when handling the cheese, as opposed to taking a bite from it. Despite its appearance, this 365 cheese is surprisingly soft, and although I didn't try melting it myself, it seems like the kind of cheese that would melt well.
On the flavor front, this isn't the best cheese in the lineup, but it's certainly not the worst, either. It's still pretty mild, with a basic, clean dairy flavor to it, but I also picked up a little tang that makes things a bit more interesting. I wish I could detect more nutty notes, but there didn't seem to be that much complexity going on. While I wouldn't advise anyone to seek out this brand specifically, it's not a bad option if you're already planning on grocery shopping at Whole Foods anyway.
5. Lucerne Swiss Cheese Slices
As one of the cheaper Swiss cheeses on this list, I wasn't expecting much from Lucerne Swiss Cheese Slices, but I was pleasantly surprised — particularly for the price point. Despite the very waxy appearance of this cheese, it doesn't have the same plasticky texture you might expect from the way it looks. Rather, it's quite pliable and soft, which is ideal if you're going to be eating this cheese cold instead of melted. Those slices are also decently thick, so you get a good amount of cheese in each serving.
When it comes to flavor, this is another variety of Swiss cheese that isn't unpleasant, but also doesn't pack a very pronounced flavor. It tastes like fresh dairy, which is such a neutral, versatile flavor that it basically works with everything. Paired with a creamy consistency, this is a great, basic cheese that can easily upgrade any sandwich you put it on. It's not the best, but it's a good budget option.
4. Land O'Lakes Swiss Cheese
The best thing about Land O'Lakes' Swiss Cheese has to be its texture. It's missing much of the artificial-feeling waxiness, so it doesn't feel like holding a plastic disc when you take it out of the package. At the same time, it's not exactly soft, either. Rather, it has a firmness and stiffness to it that reminds me of higher-end cheeses like gruyere. (And did you know that American Swiss cheese can be a low-budget alternative for gruyere?) It's still basic sliced cheese — don't think that this stuff is fancier than it is — but that texture is a big selling point if you care about the textural quality of a sandwich as a whole.
I'm not quite as excited about the flavor of Land O'Lakes' Swiss Cheese, but it's solid. It's everything I'd expect from a sliced Swiss cheese: a light, refreshing flavor with the slightest bit of nuttiness to make things more interesting. It's missing some complexity, but I think that's to be expected when it comes to packaged, sliced cheeses. Ultimately, it comes out ahead of a majority of the varieties of Swiss cheese on this list.
3. Organic Valley Baby Swiss
Out of all of the Swiss cheeses I tried for this ranking, I was expecting to like Organic Valley's Baby Swiss the least. Why? Because baby Swiss is younger and less aged than its standard counterparts, it's missing even more of the complexity that I love from Swiss cheese. Instead, you get a fresher-tasting slice, but that's generally not my preference. However, when I tried this stuff, I realized that I was eating a high-quality cheese, and despite its relative lack of complexity, I still think it's one of the best varieties in the lineup.
It's softer than any of the other cheeses on this list, and it doesn't really have any waxiness at all. The flavor is creamy and buttery, with a mildness that's still pronounced enough that it wouldn't be overpowered in a sandwich. If you want to try Swiss for the first time, go for this variety — it's approachable and easy to enjoy.
2. Boar's Head Gold Label Imported Switzerland Swiss Cheese
If you're looking for a sliced Swiss cheese that's a cut above the rest, look no further than Boar's Head Gold Label Imported Switzerland Swiss Cheese. I expected most of these products to lack the complexity of an older, more aged Swiss, but I was wrong when it comes to this brand. This stuff has been aged for over 120 days, and it definitely displays a greater level of complexity than most of the other options I tried. There's a really lovely nuttiness to this cheese, with a nice tang to round it out. I also noticed a hint of sweetness — when all of those flavors come together, there's a nice depth of flavor that makes this cheese worthy of taking center stage. Anybody want a Swiss grilled cheese?
When it comes to texture, this Boar's Head cheese boasts a lovely creaminess, although it's still quite firm. It only has a slight waxiness to it, but it doesn't feel overly processed or plasticky.
1. Sargento Aged Swiss
I've already mentioned that I prefer older, more aged cheeses, so it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Sargento's Aged Swiss lands in the first-place slot in this ranking. What you may not realize, though, is that the Boar's Head Swiss might actually be aged for longer than this variety. Boar's Head is aged for over 120 days, while the Sargento cheese is aged for a minimum of 60 days. That being said, when it comes down to flavor, I actually like this brand more. The differences are subtle, but I notice a more intense nuttiness in this cheese, with a sweeter note and a slight funk as well. I love that the overall flavor is pretty pronounced, which really allows it to shine on a sandwich instead of taking a backseat to the other ingredients.
This cheese isn't really waxy at all, with a firmness and stiffness to each slice that I've found often accompanies funkiness in Swiss cheese. The best news? This one isn't even the priciest in the lineup, so you don't have to blow your grocery budget to snag yourself a package of quality sliced Swiss cheese.
Methodology
I selected these particular Swiss cheese brands based on availability at local grocery stores in my area. I ranked these cheeses according to flavor, most importantly. The best-ranked cheeses on this list tend to have more complexity and depth of flavor than the worst-ranked varieties. I also looked for a pronounced flavor profile instead of one that's too neutral or mild.
Texturally, I prioritized Swiss cheese brands that had less of a plastic-like waxiness to them and that instead offered a more natural-feeling firm or even slightly soft texture, along with a creamy consistency.