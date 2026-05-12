9 Store-Bought Swiss Cheeses, Ranked Worst To Best

When you want a little funky and nutty flavor in your sandwich, there's one cheese that's going to deliver almost every time: Swiss cheese. Its firm, waxy texture, its tendency to melt oh-so-beautifully, its eyes (which are the holes you find in this kind of cheese) — all of these qualities make Swiss cheese one of my absolute favorites. It's so distinct that it can transform a dish: Think about a standard burger vs. a mushroom Swiss number. And don't even get me started on how much I love a slice of perfectly melted cheese atop a good chicken sandwich. It can even make a basic white bread sandwich taste like something straight from an elevated cafe.

But if you're trying to buy Swiss cheese from the grocery store, which brand should you choose? If you're like me, then your local grocery store carries many different brands of Swiss cheese. I've tasted my way through nine different brands to help you decide which varieties are worth putting on your sandwich. I evaluated these cheeses based on flavor (I generally tend to prefer funkier, more complex notes) and texture (with the less plasticky-feeling varieties ranking toward the top of the list). Before you plan on buying Swiss cheese again, take a closer look at how these brands stack up against one another.