11 Boar's Head Cheeses, Ranked Worst To Best
If you've walked up to a deli counter before, then you've undoubtedly heard of Boar's Head. The brand has developed a strong reputation over the years. Not only can you order meat or cheese from your local deli counter, but Boar's Head also sells pre-sliced and packaged options for many of its varieties of meats and cheeses. In fact, it even placed first in our ranking of the best packaged deli meat brands.
My family regularly purchases Boar's Head meats and cheeses for sandwiches. We used to buy them from the deli, but after my daughter's diagnosis with celiac disease, we switched to the pre-packaged options (while many deli meats are not gluten-free, all of Boar's Head's products are). The pre-packed options eliminate the risk of cross-contamination on a slicer behind the deli counter. I've tried several Boar's Head cheese varieties over the years, but haven't had the chance to really compare their flavors side by side. I decided to taste test nearly a dozen pre-packaged cheeses and rank them.
I tried these Boar's Head products with my family (my husband and two young daughters), and we compared the flavor, texture, and overall enjoyability of each cheese. We tried them plain first, and then put them on a piece of toasted bread with a little mayo and a slice of Boar's Head Honey Smoked Turkey to more closely replicate what they would taste like on a sandwich. I'll share a more detailed explanation of my methodology ahead.
11. Boar's Head Imported Switzerland Swiss Cheese
While I generally enjoy Boar's Head products, I understand that not everything can be a winner. And that's also what another Tasting Table taste tester found when ranking Boar's Head deli meat — the Bold Aloha Sunshine Pineapple Turkey Breast was a big flop. Sadly, I would have to say the same about the Boar's Head Imported Switzerland Swiss Cheese. The packaging says that the cheese is aged over 120 days, so I was expecting a very strong Swiss cheese flavor. Cheese should get tangier with age, right? However, what I tasted was surprisingly mild and not very enjoyable at all. The flavor picked up slightly on the back end, but it still was not anywhere close to what I would categorize as a powerful Swiss flavor.
When I tried this with the toasted bread, mayo, and turkey, my feelings didn't change. While I could pick up the Swiss tanginess a bit more than when eating the cheese by itself, it was still difficult to detect and just wasn't very enjoyable. I've had my fair share of ham and Swiss sandwiches over the years, and would certainly not recommend opting for this pre-packaged option from Boar's Head if you're looking for that classic flavor combination.
10. Boar's Head Jalapeño Pepper Jack Cheese
Let me start by saying that you'll probably never hear me order any sandwich or burger with pepper jack cheese. I'm just not a fan of anything too spicy. So, the fact that this doesn't rank at the bottom of the list should really tell you something about just how unimpressive the Boar's Head Imported Switzerland Swiss Cheese really was. Now, back to this variety. The cheese looks very colorful from all the pieces of jalapeño and pepper in it. For me, that was a turn off because of the spice I knew those colorful spots held. But if you like some heat with your cheese, you might feel the opposite.
On a positive note, the Monterey jack cheese itself is very creamy. It would melt beautifully over a hot sandwich or a burger. Those who like the spice might also find it a good fit for a cheese steak, since peppers are a common addition to that sandwich. As I tasted the cheese, I noticed more of a kick in the back of my mouth than I did with the first few bites. There was also a noticeable crunch from the pieces of pepper throughout the cheese. For me, this wasn't the most enjoyable. However, for those who want that heat and flavor, I could see that this might be a top pick.
My husband isn't a huge fan of spicy foods, either, but he definitely has a higher tolerance than I do. He said that he would like to try this cheese again, specifically as a topping on a burger.
9. Boar's Head American Cheese (white)
My opinion of this cheese shifted in a surprising way after tasting it by itself and then on the open-faced sandwich. When I tried it by itself, I actually enjoyed it a bit more than the yellow American. While it delivered that classic American flavor, it was a bit milder than the Boar's Head yellow American cheese that I tried right before it. From my experiences ordering cheese from a deli counter, white American tends to be a bit drier than its yellow counterpart. However, when tasting the two Boar's Head varieties side by side, I noted the opposite — this one was surprisingly creamy.
However, my considerations for ranking it higher than the yellow faded after trying it with the slice of bread, mayo, and turkey. The American cheese flavor ended up being very overpowering. I lost the taste of the turkey and mayo almost completely. You'd definitely want to pile your sandwich high with the meat of your choice to ensure a more balanced flavor.
The other problem I noted when tasting this on the "sandwich" was that it really stuck to my teeth and to the roof of my mouth, which is probably due to the higher fat content. Between this and the overpowering flavor, I simply couldn't rank this cheese any higher on the list.
8. Boar's Head Blanc Grue Gruyere All Natural Cheese
All-in-all, I liked the Boar's Head Blanc Grue Gruyere All Natural Cheese — just not as much as the varieties that follow. It had a pleasant flavor, which I would place somewhere between a Swiss (a good Swiss, not the Imported Switzerland Swiss Cheese from Boar's Head) and provolone. After finishing each taste (of both the cheese by itself and of it on a sandwich), its taste lingered in my mouth, which was enjoyable since some of the others disappeared pretty quickly.
The flavor paired nicely with the honey roasted turkey I tasted it with, but I think this could also be good on a ham sandwich. You could even try making some savory ham and cheese bear claws with it for a baked and melty experience or even using it for a casserole, such as a creamy ham and potatoes au gratin.
While the flavor was good overall, there are a few reasons that this cheese didn't rank as high as some of the others I tried. It's definitely a drier cheese. I noticed this before I even tasted it as I was tearing the pieces to sample. If you're making a sandwich (especially one that isn't going to be toasted), I think you might want to add a little extra mayonnaise or mustard to help balance out the dryness.
7. Boar's Head American Cheese (yellow)
When you're thinking about the best cheese for a grilled cheese sandwich, yellow American is a classic choice. Overall, I think this variety from Boar's Head would be a good pick for that sandwich. It delivers on that true American flavor that you'd be expecting — it offers that slightly salty flavor combined with a creamy texture. However, it isn't as creamy as some other store-bought American cheese brands, which is probably why it ranked lower than Land O'Lakes, Cabot, and others in our testing.
One positive feature I noted about this cheese was its thickness (or, really, its lack thereof). I feel that some other brands are cut way too thick, so that the cheese is not only harder to chew, but that it also can be too overpowering with the other flavors. This was just right for placing on a sandwich (or stacking a few slices together to melt for a grilled cheese). Unlike the Boar's Head white American cheese, it didn't completely overpower the mayonnaise or turkey when I tried it with the sandwich. It also wasn't so sticky that it was getting stuck to my teeth or the roof of my mouth as I ate.
6. Boar's Head Provolone All Natural Cheese
If you find provolone to be the perfect complement for an Italian sub or enjoy experimenting with new recipes, such as one for a classic muffuletta, then you're likely to really enjoy the Boar's Head Provolone Cheese. As soon as I removed a slice from the package, I immediately detected that classic provolone smell. The first taste was a bit milder, but then I picked up more of the provolone flavor I was expecting at the end. However, with my open-faced sandwich, the flavor was definitely there. It wasn't lost to the other flavors, unlike some of the other cheeses I tried. However, you could still taste the bread and the turkey, which allowed for a more balanced and enjoyable experience.
Provolone is a slightly drier cheese. So, depending on your preferences, you might want to add a little extra mustard or mayo to your sandwich to counteract the dryness. This is a solid pick. It just didn't place higher because of the slightly dry texture and the stronger affinity I had for the other flavors that are coming up.
5. Boar's Head Colby Jack All Natural Cheese
This Boar's Head Colby Jack All Natural Cheese has a really satisfying flavor. It reminds me of a mild cheddar cheese that could be good on different types of sandwiches. I think it would pair nicely with ham or turkey. While it is a bit drier than American, it's also mildly creamy. Because of this, I could also see using this to make a delicious grilled cheese sandwich or a toasted sandwich with meat and cheese.
When I tried this with the slice of bread, turkey, and mayo, the combination was good overall. However, because the cheese is a bit sharper, I did lose some of the mayo flavor. You might want to add a little extra mayonnaise to your sandwich to avoid this — and probably several slices of meat.
While the flavor of this colby jack cheese is good overall, there is one thing that I don't really love — its shape. While the other Boar's Head cheeses I tasted all had a pretty standard square/rectangular shape, this one does not. Instead, it is shaped like a half circle. While it looks interesting, it isn't really practical for pairing with most types of bread. The cheese is so long that you'll likely need to tear it in half to get it to fit on anything other than a sub roll.
4. Boar's Head Cream Havarti All Natural Cheese
I really liked this havarti cheese from Boar's Head. It is labeled as a "cream" havarti, and I think that is very accurate. It's definitely a softer cheese with a very creamy texture. It was delicious right out of the package and when paired with the bread, turkey, and mayo, but I think it could be even better when melted over a hot sandwich. The cheese has a slightly nutty flavor that lingers after each bite. Because its flavor is so tasty, this lingering taste is pleasant and could serve as a nice reminder of the delicious sandwich you made for yourself.
When I tried this as part of the open-faced sandwich, it offered a pleasant complement to the creamier mayo. It masked the bread flavor slightly. Though, with a full sandwich and two slices of bread, I don't think that would be as much of an issue. It tasted good with the turkey, but as my husband said after tasting it, the cheese is really "begging for roast beef." Havarti pairs so beautifully with beef, and this creamy cheese would be the perfect complement for a French dip sandwich or a gooey beef cheeseburger.
3. Boar's Head Baby Swiss All Natural Cheese
I tasted this baby Swiss cheese after the Boar's Head Imported Switzerland Swiss Cheese above. Since the other variety is aged 120 days and should have a stronger flavor, I did not have high hopes for this one. Baby Swiss is typically only aged for about 30 days. However, I was pleasantly surprised by what I tasted. This cheese was far more flavorful than the imported Switzerland Swiss. Somehow, it offered that stronger Swiss flavor that I couldn't find with the other variety. I don't think that this would get lost on a ham and Swiss sandwich or a pastrami and Swiss sandwich, which I couldn't say about the imported version.
In fact, when I tried this with the bread, mayo, and turkey, my opinion of it rose even higher. While I definitely tasted the Swiss flavor, it was not very overpowering, unlike the American cheese (particularly the white American cheese). Instead, I could still taste all of the other components of the open-faced sandwich. It also offered an exceptional, cheesy finish. Overall, it was a really nicely balanced and enjoyable experience.
I would definitely recommend this for anyone who enjoys Swiss cheese, and I'm looking forward to using the extra slices to make some hot ham and Swiss sandwiches for lunch. I think it would also taste exceptional when paired with corned beef — which our testers found to be the best Boar's Head deli meat for satisfying sandwiches.
2. Boar's Head Muenster All Natural Cheese
Muenster is one of my favorite types of cheese. In my opinion, it's definitely an underrated cheese that you should be melting on your burgers, using to make creamy grilled cheese sandwiches, or even placing on top of some ham or turkey for a cold sandwich. This Boar's Head Muenster did not disappoint. It is sliced nice and thin and offers a perfectly creamy texture with a hint of nuttiness. It is relatively mild for a Muenster, but does deliver a delightful finish that stays in your mouth after finishing each bite.
When I tried this with the bread, mayo, and turkey, it was also a pleasant experience. The cheese was not too overpowering, so I was still able to taste all of the other flavors along with it. It added the perfect touch of creaminess that would complement other types of meats, as well.
Beyond the overall flavor of this cheese, I also ranked it so high because of its versatility. As I noted above, Muenster works well for a variety of uses, with different types of meat, and both hot and cold sandwiches. I've even melted it over a fried egg before — either to eat by itself or to add to a breakfast sandwich with some bacon or ham — and it provides a very gooey and tasty experience.
1. Boar's Head Vermont Cheddar All Natural Cheese
While I enjoyed many of the other cheeses from Boar's Head, this Vermont cheddar was the best, in my opinion. It has a really satisfying cheddar flavor, that I would classify as medium sharp. Unlike a few of the other cheeses that were a bit sticky and difficult to peel off of the paper separating the slices, this one came off easily without tearing. Boar's Head just seems to have cheddar cheese perfected — its Irish cheddar block cheese was towards the top of our ranking of the best store-bought cheddar cheeses. As our taste tester shared about the Irish cheddar, this Vermont cheddar also has a nice richness to it that made it all the more enjoyable.
When paired with the toasted bread, turkey, and mayo, this cheese also performed well. While it had a bit of a stronger flavor than some of the other cheeses I tried, it was not so overpowering that you lost all of the other elements of the sandwich. It certainly wasn't anywhere as overpowering as the American cheeses were, for example. The cheese's stronger yet enjoyable flavor was also an asset for chasing the pepper jack. It helped get the spicier flavor out of my mouth more quickly than just sipping on water was able to accomplish.
Methodology
I tried all of these cheeses at the same time with my family — my husband and two daughters. We went through the products one by one to compare their flavor, texture, and anything else that stood out to us. As I folded and broke each slice into pieces for us to try, I also noted the overall thickness of each slice. As a side note, one thing that I like about Boar's Head in general is that it slices its prepackaged cheeses (and meats) relatively thin. This is a selling point in my opinion, as when either of these are too thick, I think it can negatively impact the flavor and make a sandwich far less enjoyable.
After tasting each of the cheeses by itself, I toasted a few slices of bread, spread a light layer of mayonnaise on each piece, and added a slice of Boar's Head Honey Smoked Turkey followed by the cheese we were testing. We tried this combination with all of the cheeses and shared any additional notes about the overall experience. For example, some cheeses seemed so overpowering that we seemed to lose the taste of the bread, mayo, and/or turkey, while others offered a better complement to the various flavors.
Once we tasted the cheeses plain and on this open-faced "sandwich," we compiled the ranking. We were mostly in agreement about which cheeses belonged at the very top of the ranking, and which belonged at the bottom — some just left a very strong positive impression, while others were definitely more negative. Ordering the cheeses in the middle took a bit longer and required more discussion to really compare what we thought about the flavor, as well as how versatile the cheese might be for preparing different types of sandwiches or meals.