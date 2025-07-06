11 Boar's Head Cheeses, Ranked Worst To Best

If you've walked up to a deli counter before, then you've undoubtedly heard of Boar's Head. The brand has developed a strong reputation over the years. Not only can you order meat or cheese from your local deli counter, but Boar's Head also sells pre-sliced and packaged options for many of its varieties of meats and cheeses. In fact, it even placed first in our ranking of the best packaged deli meat brands.

My family regularly purchases Boar's Head meats and cheeses for sandwiches. We used to buy them from the deli, but after my daughter's diagnosis with celiac disease, we switched to the pre-packaged options (while many deli meats are not gluten-free, all of Boar's Head's products are). The pre-packed options eliminate the risk of cross-contamination on a slicer behind the deli counter. I've tried several Boar's Head cheese varieties over the years, but haven't had the chance to really compare their flavors side by side. I decided to taste test nearly a dozen pre-packaged cheeses and rank them.

I tried these Boar's Head products with my family (my husband and two young daughters), and we compared the flavor, texture, and overall enjoyability of each cheese. We tried them plain first, and then put them on a piece of toasted bread with a little mayo and a slice of Boar's Head Honey Smoked Turkey to more closely replicate what they would taste like on a sandwich. I'll share a more detailed explanation of my methodology ahead.