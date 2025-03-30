The Absolute Best Boar's Head Deli Meat For Satisfying Sandwiches
Fancy meals are fine every now and then, but you really can't go wrong with the humble, simple sandwich. Among all of the fine deli meats you can get at the store, Boar's Head remains a top contender. We've ranked Boar's Head deli meat to find the absolute best sandwich ingredients you could ever want on your table, and Corned Beef Top Round reached the top of our list. Today, let's take a dive into the magical sandwiches you can make with this one delightful slice of beef.
First, let's break down what makes this corned beef so dang good. If you like pastrami and haven't tried corned beef yet, trust me when I say you'll love this. It's like a tender and well-salted cousin of pastrami, brine-y and cooked with a subtle hint of pickling spices play on your palate with the high quality beef. It's so good out of the packet that we think it even stacks up to meat straight from a proper deli, not just the deli section of your local grocery store.
The best sandwiches for your Boar's Head Corned Beef Top Round
When you're choosing pairings for a meat like this, you want something like a classic Reuben sandwich. The Russian dressing and Swiss cheese provide creamy contrasting notes to the slight tang of the beef, while the rye bread holding it all together gives you that earthy pop for balance. Don't forget the sauerkraut, of course; that vegetal bite rounds out the flavors perfectly.
While Reubens are the most well-known corned beef sandwich, is it the absolute best? Well, that's all down to personal taste. Some people love a mix of corned beef and cheesesteak piled high on a hoagie roll. Others slap their corned beef onto rye or French bread with pickles, butter, and some deli-style mustard. Some toss on caramelized onions or Havarti cheese, and others reach for oatmeal and molasses bread. The key is to create a balance of sweet, savory, and vinegar-y, since that's the trifecta that really brings the flavors of corned beef to the center stage. Don't be afraid to get creative when using your Boar's Head deli meat to make your dream sandwich. After all, with corned beef so tasty, you're basically guaranteed a win no matter what you try.