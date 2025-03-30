The Absolute Best Boar's Head Deli Meat For Satisfying Sandwiches

Fancy meals are fine every now and then, but you really can't go wrong with the humble, simple sandwich. Among all of the fine deli meats you can get at the store, Boar's Head remains a top contender. We've ranked Boar's Head deli meat to find the absolute best sandwich ingredients you could ever want on your table, and Corned Beef Top Round reached the top of our list. Today, let's take a dive into the magical sandwiches you can make with this one delightful slice of beef.

First, let's break down what makes this corned beef so dang good. If you like pastrami and haven't tried corned beef yet, trust me when I say you'll love this. It's like a tender and well-salted cousin of pastrami, brine-y and cooked with a subtle hint of pickling spices play on your palate with the high quality beef. It's so good out of the packet that we think it even stacks up to meat straight from a proper deli, not just the deli section of your local grocery store.