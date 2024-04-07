Savory Ham And Cheese Bear Claws Recipe
Traditional bear claws are made with a buttery dough filled with almond paste. In this recipe, developer Tess Le Moing adapts this typically sweet pastry into an easy, savory treat that can be made in advance and thrown in the oven whenever you want a special breakfast or lunch. Once you've mastered this recipe, swapping in other cheeses, meats, or vegetables is easy.
Making this pastry is as simple as brushing store-bought croissant dough with Dijon mustard, layering in sliced ham, sprinkling it with nutty Gruyère, and rolling it into a log. To finish the pastries, slice the log into three pieces, cut the claws, and bake them until beautifully golden brown. Freeze some of the dough for up to a month, and then bake one for a hot and tasty meal. As a breakfast treat, serve it with coffee or make it a more balanced meal with a side salad or fruit.
Gather the ingredients for ham and cheese bear claws
To start these savory bear claws, you'll need a buttery, flakey croissant dough. Le Moing suggests using Pilsbury's "Buttery Flake" croissant rolls for a quick and easy preparation that doesn't compromise on flavor. If you're up for a challenge, you can make your own croissant dough for an evenly flakier bear claw. Next, you'll need Dijon mustard, smokey black forest ham, and Gruyère cheese to fill the pastry. Finish it with a beaten egg and sprinkle everything bagel seasoning before baking in the oven.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F and adjust an oven rack to the middle position.
Step 2: Pinch the croissant dough
Roll out the croissant dough and tightly pinch the triangle seams closed to form one rectangle.
Step 3: Spread the mustard on the dough
Spread the mustard all over the dough.
Step 4: Layer ham on the croissant dough
Layer the bottom half of the dough with the sliced ham.
Step 5: Sprinkle cheese over the ham
Sprinkle the ham evenly with the shredded Gruyère.
Step 6: Start rolling the croissant dough
Starting from the bottom corner, make a small, tight roll at the bottom of the rectangle.
Step 7: Roll the dough into a log
Completely roll the dough up into a log.
Step 8: Brush with egg and sprinkle with seasoning
Seam-side down, brush the dough with the beaten egg and sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning.
Step 9: Cut the dough into 3 pieces
With a knife or pastry cutter, cut the dough into 3 even pieces, each about 5 inches long.
Step 10: Cut the claws
Then, cut two, 1-inch perpendicular slits into each roll.
Step 11: Curve the dough to make the claws
Transfer the logs to a parchment-lined baking sheet and curve each log into an arch to separate the "claws." Chill in the fridge for at least 15 minutes.
Step 12: Bake the bear claws
Bake for 20–30 minutes, until puffed and nicely browned.
Step 13: Let rest and serve
Let rest for 5 minutes, then serve.
Can I make bear claws ahead of time and freeze them?
You can definitely make bear claws ahead of time and freeze them for later. Freeze unbaked bear claws and bake them later for convenience. Here's how: Once shaped and placed on a baking sheet, put them in the freezer for 1–2 hours. Once frozen solid, transfer the bear claws to a plastic bag. When ready to bake, you can remove them directly from the freezer and place them onto a baking sheet and into the oven; there's no need to thaw them beforehand.
For already baked bear claws, you can store leftovers in an airtight container or individually wrapped in aluminum foil in the fridge for 3–4 days. If you want to store the bear claws longer, place them in a plastic ziplock bag and freeze them for 1–2 months. When ready to eat, reheat the bear claws (either from the fridge or freezer) in a 350 F oven for a few minutes to restore their crispness.
How can I make these bear claws vegetarian?
The beauty of the bear claw is its versatility. You can experiment with various fillings to suit your taste or dietary preferences. To create a vegetarian version, follow the same steps as the original recipe, substituting the vegetarian ingredients for the ham. Here are some delicious filling variations you can try:
Spinach and feta: Replace the ham with sauteed spinach and replace the Gruyère with feta for a spanakopita-inspired filling.
Mushroom and Gruyère: Replace the ham with sliced mushrooms sauteed in butter and fresh thyme combined with the shredded Gruyère.
Tomato, pesto, and mozzarella: Replace the Dijon mustard with pesto, then layer sliced farmers market tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Roasted vegetables and goat cheese: Layer sliced vegetables, such as roasted bell peppers and zucchini, in with crumbled, tangy goat cheese.
Apple and brie: Replace the Dijon mustard with apricot jam, then layer thinly sliced apples with creamy brie cheese.
Can I use puff pastry to make these bear claws?
You can use puff pastry in this recipe (just make sure it's all-butter). It may require slightly different handling compared to the croissant dough, but it can result in deliciously crispy and flaky bear claws. Adjustments in baking time and temperature may be needed, so keep an eye on them while they're in the oven.
If you're using store-bought puff pastry, make sure to thaw it according to the package instructions. Once the pastry is thawed, lightly flour your work surface and rolling pin, then gently roll out the puff pastry into a rectangle of even thickness. Spread the dough all over with mustard, then layer the bottom half of the dough with ham and shredded cheese. Fold the pastry 3 times and seal the edges. Proceed with the recipe as written. For the best results, chill the bear claws before baking so they hold their shape and don't spread too much.
