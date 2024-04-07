Savory Ham And Cheese Bear Claws Recipe

Traditional bear claws are made with a buttery dough filled with almond paste. In this recipe, developer Tess Le Moing adapts this typically sweet pastry into an easy, savory treat that can be made in advance and thrown in the oven whenever you want a special breakfast or lunch. Once you've mastered this recipe, swapping in other cheeses, meats, or vegetables is easy.

Making this pastry is as simple as brushing store-bought croissant dough with Dijon mustard, layering in sliced ham, sprinkling it with nutty Gruyère, and rolling it into a log. To finish the pastries, slice the log into three pieces, cut the claws, and bake them until beautifully golden brown. Freeze some of the dough for up to a month, and then bake one for a hot and tasty meal. As a breakfast treat, serve it with coffee or make it a more balanced meal with a side salad or fruit.