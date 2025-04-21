Why It's A Mistake To Assume That All Deli Meat Is Gluten-Free

You would think that meat is one area where you don't have to worry about gluten. While that might be true of unprocessed and unseasoned meat cuts, processed meat products are a different story altogether. And, when it comes to deli meat (also known as cold cuts, lunch meat, luncheon meat, and sandwich meat), it would be a mistake to assume that they are all gluten-free — in fact, deli meats are among the top common foods you might think are gluten-free but actually aren't.

Most deli meats are processed and contain ingredients other than meat. These additives, preservatives, fillers, and seasonings can be a sneaky source of gluten. Things to look out for include wheat-based binding agents, dextrin or modified food starch thickeners that are derived from wheat, and flavorings such as soy sauce (which contains wheat). For those on a gluten-free diet, it's important to check the labels and ingredient list of any pre-packaged deli meats for potential gluten sources — if the contents of an ingredient are not clear, you can always check with the manufacturer. Some packaged deli meats will have a gluten-free label, or be certified gluten-free by a third party.