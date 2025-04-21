Why It's A Mistake To Assume That All Deli Meat Is Gluten-Free
You would think that meat is one area where you don't have to worry about gluten. While that might be true of unprocessed and unseasoned meat cuts, processed meat products are a different story altogether. And, when it comes to deli meat (also known as cold cuts, lunch meat, luncheon meat, and sandwich meat), it would be a mistake to assume that they are all gluten-free — in fact, deli meats are among the top common foods you might think are gluten-free but actually aren't.
Most deli meats are processed and contain ingredients other than meat. These additives, preservatives, fillers, and seasonings can be a sneaky source of gluten. Things to look out for include wheat-based binding agents, dextrin or modified food starch thickeners that are derived from wheat, and flavorings such as soy sauce (which contains wheat). For those on a gluten-free diet, it's important to check the labels and ingredient list of any pre-packaged deli meats for potential gluten sources — if the contents of an ingredient are not clear, you can always check with the manufacturer. Some packaged deli meats will have a gluten-free label, or be certified gluten-free by a third party.
Gluten-free deli meat brands and products
Some popular deli meat brands that are gluten-free include Applegate Natural & Organic Meats, Boar's Head, Butterball (with the exception of Turkey Ham), Dietz & Watson (except Scrapple and Bockwurst), Gallo Salame, Jennie-O (except Breast Turkey Pastrami, Hickory Smoked Cajun Style Turkey, Premium Fresh Turkey Breast Roast, and Premium Portions Oven Roasted Turkey Breast), and Land O'Frost, among others. Even so, it's always prudent to check the label, as formulations can change.
While it's generally better to buy deli meat at the counter instead of packaged meat, when it comes to a gluten-free diet, the opposite is true, even if you're at a grocery store chain with a top-rated deli counter. That's because there is a high risk of cross-contamination at deli counters, where the same meat slicer can be used to cut all kinds of products, including those containing gluten.
If your deli doesn't have a separate gluten-free slicer, you can ask them to clean the machine or go first thing in the morning when the slicer is less likely to have been used, to limit your risk. You can also purchase a larger piece of deli meat (requesting it be cut using a clean knife and cutting board), then take it home to slice.