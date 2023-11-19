12 Grocery Store Chains With A Top-Rated Deli Counter

It's undeniable that grocery stores make our lives easier in more ways than one. Being able to pick up almost any ingredient from hand-cut steaks and seafood to ice cream, fresh herbs, and artisanal bread in a one-stop shop is the stuff multitasking dreams are made of. But the highlight of America's best grocery stores has to be a well-stocked deli counter.

The word "deli" might conjure up images of cured meats like salami and prosciutto, giant blocks of cheese, and premium pre-sliced packaged cold cuts, but the top grocery store chains raise the bar on the traditional deli counter with grab-and-go eats to rival many a traditional takeout spot. From housemade soups and picnic-worthy side dishes to steaming hot bars and take-and-bake pizzas, the humble deli counter has become a masterclass in no-cook dinners. And the best part? More often than not, you can have these ready-to-eat meals delivered to your front door along with your usual grocery order via your favorite shopping app.

So whether you prefer to shop in-store or from the comfort of your couch, grocery stores with a well-regarded deli counter make stocking up on low-effort meals a breeze. Based on a blend of personal shopping experience and online reviews, we've compiled a list of national and regional grocery store chains that are upping the deli game.