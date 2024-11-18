8 Store-Bought American Cheese Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

When we think about quintessential American foods, the thread that ties them all together is that they originated elsewhere. America is a melting pot, a country founded by immigrants on Native land with a culinary culture defined by its complex history. One could be forgiven for assuming that American cheese is the American culinary exception to this rule, but even those beloved slices of fluorescent orange American cheese actually originated in Switzerland.

We should be thanking James L. Kraft, the American entrepreneur whose namesake is now an American cheese empire, for the creation of this cheese. American cheese was originally made with Swiss cheese that had been heated with sodium citrate. Kraft altered the recipe by swapping out Swiss for cheddar cheese, and whisking it into America's now-iconic processed dairy product. And with that, the grilled cheese sandwich's cheese of choice was born.

While Kraft American cheese continues to be a popular choice for stacking between two slices of toasted bread, in the modern era, sandwich makers have many different American cheese brands to choose from, ranging from massive dairy conglomerates to organic, farmer-owned dairy cooperatives. To help you decide which American cheese to reach for, I taste tested several American cheese brands that can be found at major grocery stores across the country. I evaluated the dairy product based on its taste, texture, and melting quality, both as is and on a prepared grilled cheese sandwich. Additionally, I assessed the farming practices of the various dairy producers, considering environmental awareness and animal welfare to finalize my rankings.

