8 Store-Bought American Cheese Brands, Ranked Worst To Best
When we think about quintessential American foods, the thread that ties them all together is that they originated elsewhere. America is a melting pot, a country founded by immigrants on Native land with a culinary culture defined by its complex history. One could be forgiven for assuming that American cheese is the American culinary exception to this rule, but even those beloved slices of fluorescent orange American cheese actually originated in Switzerland.
We should be thanking James L. Kraft, the American entrepreneur whose namesake is now an American cheese empire, for the creation of this cheese. American cheese was originally made with Swiss cheese that had been heated with sodium citrate. Kraft altered the recipe by swapping out Swiss for cheddar cheese, and whisking it into America's now-iconic processed dairy product. And with that, the grilled cheese sandwich's cheese of choice was born.
While Kraft American cheese continues to be a popular choice for stacking between two slices of toasted bread, in the modern era, sandwich makers have many different American cheese brands to choose from, ranging from massive dairy conglomerates to organic, farmer-owned dairy cooperatives. To help you decide which American cheese to reach for, I taste tested several American cheese brands that can be found at major grocery stores across the country. I evaluated the dairy product based on its taste, texture, and melting quality, both as is and on a prepared grilled cheese sandwich. Additionally, I assessed the farming practices of the various dairy producers, considering environmental awareness and animal welfare to finalize my rankings.
8. Kraft
My last-place American cheese may come as a surprise to grilled cheese sandwich lovers. The brand that brought American cheese stateside simply couldn't hold up to its modern counterparts. As a child, I exclusively used Kraft American cheese slices for my grilled cheese sandwiches, so I presumed that nostalgia alone would help place Kraft higher on this list. But when I tasted the iconic cheese again as an adult, I was shocked at how rubbery the texture was.
From a taste perspective, Kraft American cheese slices are sharp and tangy. These flavors add complexity to a cheese that is often relegated to the likes of bland children's food. However, I also found a subtle unpleasantness behind that flavor that lingered on my tongue. After I melted the Kraft American cheese slices between two pieces of toast, I found that the cheese lost much of its unappealing mouthfeel. And, the complex taste was also dulled.
While my taste-test criteria for the American cheeses primarily focused on the cheese's texture, flavor, and melting ability, I couldn't help but look at the cheese's lengthy ingredient list. I suppose is to be expected when you're consuming a processed food product, but after surveying the other American cheese brands, I found that Kraft's ingredient list was on the longer side.
7. Boar's Head
Boar's Head American cheese is a deli counter favorite. At grocery stores across the country, hunks of Boar's Head meats and cheeses can be found nestled behind glass display cases, next to butchers waiting to carve them for you. There's something intensely pleasurable about watching the cheese get sliced and then receiving a mound of fresh cheese slices wrapped in thin paper. For me, there is the illusion that food sliced in front of me will taste better than the stuff that comes pre-sliced. Of course, when it comes to American cheese, freshness is not necessarily the most important criterion — but it doesn't hurt.
During my taste test, the first thing I noticed about the Boar's Head American cheese was how much thicker the slices were than the prepackaged Kraft American cheese slices. This too, was another point in Boar's Head's favor, as the thickness adds a decadence to any grilled cheese sandwich. It allows the cheese to take center stage without needing filler ingredients. When I ate the cheese at room temperature, I noticed that it was pleasantly creamy and retained the classic tang I've come to anticipate with American cheese. Though, when the Boar's Head cheese was melted (just like the Kraft slices), it lost much of its richness and tasted a bit synthetic — like it was stuck somewhere between a liquid and an oozy solid.
6. Crystal Farms
Crystal Farms is an American dairy company that got its start in the 1920s. The brand self-describes its American cheese product as a "processed deli cheese." Personally, I find this honest marketing refreshing as Crystal Farms isn't shying away from the processed cheese label. Historically, this phrase was used to disparage the quality of a dairy product without considering the shelf-stable benefits or its nuanced culinary history. One of the reasons American cheese is the perfect cheese for grilled cheese sandwiches is that you can purchase a package with individually wrapped slices and have it last in your fridge for a long time — which ultimately aids in the sandwich-making process.
While it's perhaps lesser-known than many of the other brands on this list, Crystal Farms' American cheese stood up well to its predecessors in terms of its overall cheese flavor. There is a nice balance of creaminess and bite that adds dimensionality to each slice. The texture of Crystal Farms' American cheese was satisfying prior to melting, but instead of folding gently onto the toasted bread, the American cheese became slightly tough and rubbery. The flavor also suffered when the cheese was heated, which is an unfortunate, yet common, observation across several of the American cheese brands I sampled. It's perplexing, given the cheese was designed to be melted. Like Kraft, Crystal Farms' American cheese has a lengthy ingredient list that makes good on the promise of the processed cheese label.
5. Horizon Organic
When someone reaches for a package of American cheese to prepare an oozy, gooey, creamy grilled cheese sandwich, they usually aren't looking for a health-forward lunch. That said, choosing American cheese doesn't have to mean choosing a dairy product with no regard for health or environmental concerns. Horizon Organics, which makes other dairy products like butter and milk, offers an organic alternative to conventionally-produced processed cheese. Horizon Organics' milk is sourced from pasture-raised dairy cows that eat a GMO-free diet, meaning you can enjoy your slices of American cheese with the knowledge that you're eating organic cheese.
I'll be honest, I had high hopes that Horizon Organics' American cheese singles would be more flavorful than other cheese brands, but I ultimately wasn't blown away. It's true that the taste is richer and decidedly less synthetic than the preceding American cheese brands I tested, but I longed for an even more milk-forward flavor profile. I found myself missing the nuanced tanginess that I enjoyed in several of the other cheeses, which made the higher cost of these slices much harder to justify.
4. Cabot Creamery
Cabot Creamery is most well-known for its cheeses, but it also makes other products, including unsalted butter. While it's not organic, Cabot is a certified B Corp, which reflects its commitment to the environment as well as to its employees and consumers. While some of Cabot's other products are vegetarian, halal, and kosher, the American cheese it produces is sourced from third-party plants, so the brand cannot confirm it's made with plant-based microbial enzymes rather than animal-based rennet.
When I took my first bite of Cabot's American cheese, I was immediately struck by how cream-forward it was. There is substantially less bite to the flavor because of how prominent the milk taste is, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. It depends entirely on your taste buds. Cabot's cheese is decidedly cheesy, which is a very important trait for American cheese to have — although it doesn't have much by way of flavor.
American cheese is so often the cheese of choice for grilled cheese sandwiches because of its ease of melting. Cabot's American cheese not only melts wonderfully from a texture standpoint, it also becomes even more flavorful after it's melted, as the cheesy profile intensifies. Though, hardcore lovers of American cheese may long for more tang than Cabot can deliver. But if cost is a large part of your cheese consideration, it's worth noting that Cabot's American cheese is the cheapest brand I sampled.
3. Applegate Organics
We're currently living in a golden age of accessible organic dairy products, which means that Horizon Organics isn't your only option for organic American cheese slices. This should be welcome news for folks hoping to eat more organic, but who don't wish to sacrifice on taste. Enter Applegate Organics, a dairy producer that has been a leader in the organic meat and cheese industry for over 30 years. All of Applegate Organics' products are free from artificial ingredients and preservatives, added fillers, and GMO ingredients.
One of the most notable visual differences between Applegate Organics' American cheese and its counterparts is that it is lighter in color because it's made without food coloring. The slices themselves feel much smoother than many of the other American cheese brands on this list. The texture is slightly thinner and a bit crepe-like. Applegate Organics' American cheese slices have an overall subtle flavor, but there is a slightly more complex taste when the cheese is eaten at room temperature.
The melting process transforms the cheese's texture and flavor. This extra creaminess and decadently tangy flavor profile lends itself well to a grilled cheese sandwich. When I looked at the ingredients, I wasn't surprised to see that Applegate Organics' American cheese is made with organic butter. Like several other American cheeses on this list, Applegate Organics uses vegetable rennet – which makes the cheese vegetarian.
2. Land O'Lakes
Land O'Lakes is another household dairy brand that is perhaps best known for its butter. Like Boar's Head, Land O'Lakes is available at the deli counter of most major grocery stores, which gives you the option of savoring your Land O'Lakes American cheese from carved slices. Though, you can also purchase the cheese in a packaged pre-sliced form. I wasn't expecting to be such a fan of Land O'Lakes, as it doesn't have some of the same designations as other brands on this list, like USDA organic or free-from-additives, though it is a farmer-owned brand.
Truth be told, Land O'Lakes American cheese scratched my exact childhood grilled cheese sandwich itch. It's something I thought could only be quelled by Kraft's slices, though it appears I was sorely mistaken. Land O'Lakes' American cheese is simultaneously rich and tangy. It's milk-forward without losing the sharp bite of American cheese.. Adding to its allure, this cheese oozes lusciously when melted, folding onto the pieces of toasted bread with creamy decadence.
Land O'Lakes joins brands like Kraft and Crystal Farms in having a perhaps overly lengthy ingredient list. Though, it is undeniably delicious.
1. Organic Valley
Organic Valley is my unequivocal top-pick for the number one American cheese brand. For over 30 years, Organic Valley has offered USDA-certified organic dairy products made with environmentally-friendly practices to grocery stores across the country, thus making eating organic a more accessible option for everyday consumers.
Organic Valley is a farmer-owned cooperative comprised of over 1,600 family dairy farmers who adhere to organic growing practices. As someone who is passionate about the environment and who prefers to consume animal products as ethically as possible, Organic Valley's products are particularly attractive. To that end, Organic Valley's American cheese is made with a microbial-based vegetarian rennet, which means the cheese is completely vegetarian-friendly.
Organic Valley's American cheese is made with butter, just like Applegate Organic's American cheese. That rich creaminess is evident within every bite. At first, I was taken by how deeply the cheese resembled sharp cheddar — which is a testament to the cheese's lack of additives and its superior quality. The mouthfeel was the most buttery of all the American cheeses I tasted; its flavor was velvety with a well-balanced bite. The cheese folded perfectly between the two slices of bread and oozed with gooey, cheesy wonder. After trying all of the American cheese brands, Organic Valley stood out for its rich flavor, natural taste and texture, and overall supreme melting quality.
Methodology
To determine the best American cheese brand, I taste tested some of the most popular and widely-available store-bought cheese brands. I first tasted each of the cheeses fresh at room temperature to assess their texture and overall flavor profile. Then, I made grilled cheese sandwiches with each of the cheeses to see how they melted and how, if at all, the flavors changed post-melt.
My primary criteria for ranking these American cheese brands came down to the mouthfeel, cheese texture, intensity of flavor profile, and ingredient list. I also considered the farming practices of various dairy producers, paying special attention to organic certification and animal welfare standards, to inform my final ranking.