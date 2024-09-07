12 Unsalted Butter Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

In my eyes, butter is one of the core food groups. It's one ingredient that I'll never willingly give up. Working in restaurants for years, I quickly learned it was often the not-so-secret ingredient to incredible dishes that seemed impossible to recreate at home. At its most basic, butter only contains one to two ingredients — milk or cream (or both) — so the quality of those ingredients is what matters.

Deciding when to use salted vs. unsalted butter can be purely preference, or to help control how much salt is going into a dish. Good quality butter can have a natural saltiness that doesn't always require an extra sodium boost. Baking is a science, so managing ingredients like salt content is a must. Perfectly baked loaves of bread and fluffy pastries wouldn't exist without creamy unsalted butter, but neither would dozens of naturally salt-heavy recipes, like shrimp and scallop scampi or a buttered lobster roll.

Nearly every creamery offers an unsalted version of its signature butter, so aside from price, how do we choose? We compare so many creamy flavors to butter, that it's hard to avoid using buttery as its defining adjective, but a pure taste is one quality to be on the lookout for. Many factors play into the taste, like the percentage of butterfat, any additives, and the region. I selected brands of butter that I regularly see at grocery stores, leaving store brands behind. After bringing the butter to room temperature, I tasted a dollop of each butter as is, and then sampled each spread on a toasted English muffin.