How To Tell If Butter Is Salted Or Unsalted With A Simple Texture Check

When it comes to baking or cooking, one of the first steps is often selecting the right type of butter. Whether a recipe calls for a salted or unsalted version can significantly impact the final flavor of your dish. But what if you're faced with a container of butter and can't remember which type it is? While most brands clearly label their packages as either salted or unsalted, a quick glance at the wrapper doesn't always provide the answer you're looking for.

Thankfully, there are clues to help you determine whether it has sodium in it or not. One of the best visual signs is the texture of the butter. Salted varieties tend to have a firmer texture compared to unsalted versions. This is because sodium acts as a preservative within the butter, which can result in a denser and more solid consistency. If you find that your butter is difficult to spread straight from the refrigerator and has a slightly firmer feel to it, chances are it's salted.