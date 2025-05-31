10 Store-Bought Cheddar Cheeses, Ranked Worst To Best

Cheddar cheese: Whether you prefer the creamy variety that tops your favorite burger or you prefer a sharper flavor and more crumbly texture, this kind of cheese will have you covered. Cheddar comes in a wide range of styles, but its signature bitterness, or sharpness, is always present, whether it's more intense or subdued. And, unlike a lot of kinds of cheese out there, this is a variety that's usually pretty easy to snag at most American grocery stores.

But since there are so many cheddar cheese varieties you can get your hands on, it may be difficult to determine which ones are the most delicious — and which make the most sense for the specific recipe you're trying to create. Therefore, I've tasted and ranked 10 different cheddar cheeses available at grocery stores. However, keep in mind that, though this ranking reflects my tastes, the different varieties listed here may be better or worse for the way you want to use cheddar, depending on your preferences and recipe planning. Paying close attention to the descriptions of each cheese can help you better select exactly what kind of cheddar you're searching for. These are store-bought cheddar cheeses, ranked.