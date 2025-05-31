10 Store-Bought Cheddar Cheeses, Ranked Worst To Best
Cheddar cheese: Whether you prefer the creamy variety that tops your favorite burger or you prefer a sharper flavor and more crumbly texture, this kind of cheese will have you covered. Cheddar comes in a wide range of styles, but its signature bitterness, or sharpness, is always present, whether it's more intense or subdued. And, unlike a lot of kinds of cheese out there, this is a variety that's usually pretty easy to snag at most American grocery stores.
But since there are so many cheddar cheese varieties you can get your hands on, it may be difficult to determine which ones are the most delicious — and which make the most sense for the specific recipe you're trying to create. Therefore, I've tasted and ranked 10 different cheddar cheeses available at grocery stores. However, keep in mind that, though this ranking reflects my tastes, the different varieties listed here may be better or worse for the way you want to use cheddar, depending on your preferences and recipe planning. Paying close attention to the descriptions of each cheese can help you better select exactly what kind of cheddar you're searching for. These are store-bought cheddar cheeses, ranked.
10. Lucerne Extra Sharp Cheddar
There is a time and a place for an especially affordable cheese, and if that's what you're searching for, then Lucerne definitely has you covered. This is consistently one of the cheapest cheese brands at my local Star Market, and the brand's Extra Sharp Cheddar is no exception. However, if you truly are looking for a sharp, bitter, and intense cheddar, then there's a good chance that you're going to be disappointed with this product. It's lacking that distinct sharpness you might be expecting, considering the name of the product, and instead, it offers a rather mild flavor profile. That flavor isn't bad, per se, but it's certainly not what I would describe as "extra sharp."
Another feature that some cheese lovers find appealing about cheddar is its crumbly texture, but you don't really get that with this cheese, either. Rather, it's on the moister, creamier side. That being said, that kind of texture can still work well in a variety of applications. For example, this cheese wouldn't be bad on a cheeseburger. However, there are definitely better store-bought cheeses that you may want to check out unless you're specifically looking for a more budget-friendly option.
9. Trader Joe's Wisconsin Sharp Cheddar Cheese
It's no secret that Trader Joe's boasts some delicious cheese. The popular chain grocery store may not offer the same quality as, say, your small local cheese shop, but for a grocery store, the selection is pretty great. However, Trader Joe's Wisconsin Sharp Cheddar is far from my favorite the store has to offer. Does it taste bad? Definitely not. But because it inhabits some space between a creamy, mild cheddar and a crumbly, sharp one, it seems to miss the mark on both.
Compared to most of the other sharp cheeses I tried in this lineup, this one is far from actually tasting that sharp at all. Sure, there's a hint of bitterness there, but if you like an especially sharp cheddar, this one is likely to be a disappointment. And although you'll notice a bit of a crumbly texture in this cheese, it's softer and moister than I would prefer for this style. If you're looking for a cheddar that represents a good middle ground between styles, though, this isn't a bad option.
8. O Organics White Medium Cheddar
One thing I have to say about O Organics White Medium Cheddar is that the description of this cheese matches its flavor profile, which can't necessarily be said for all of the cheeses on this list. This is not a sharp cheddar, nor does it taste like one. Rather, you're getting more of a younger-tasting, creamier cheese variety that can be delicious in some contexts — and maybe not so much in others. For example, I think this cheddar would be especially delicious melted and mixed into a mac and cheese. But would I serve it on a charcuterie board? Probably not.
I prefer a cheddar that's a bit more complex than what this cheese has to offer, which is why it doesn't rank higher. That being said, when you're craving a smooth, creamy, and fresh-tasting cheese, you're not likely to be disappointed by this product. And who doesn't love an organic cheese that's still available at a reasonable price point?
7. Sargento Sharp Cheddar
Oftentimes, shredded cheese just doesn't taste as fresh as its intact counterparts, so I really wasn't expecting to enjoy Sargento Sharp Cheddar cheese that much. However, I included it in this review because — let's face it — sometimes you might not have the time and energy to shred your own cheese, and when you're looking for a quick, easy, and accessible fix, this stuff will get the job done. However, I was pleasantly surprised that this cheese is actually quite pleasant.
Would I describe the flavor as "sharp?" Not really. But if you're used to eating milder shredded cheeses, I can understand how the bitterness in this cheese may be a bit more pronounced than you're used to. Other than that slight bitterness, I didn't notice a lot of flavor in this cheese, other than that clean, fresh dairy note that you might expect in younger cheeses. When you need to incorporate shredded cheddar into a recipe, this will certainly get the job done. However, if you're looking for a cheese that will stand out all on its own, there are definitely better options on this list.
6. Tillamook Kosher Medium Cheddar
When it comes to grocery store cheddar, Tillamook has a solid reputation, and although the brand's Kosher Medium Cheddar didn't exactly wow me, I certainly understand why. Of course, since this is medium (and not sharp) cheddar, I wasn't expecting a super flavorful, intense bitterness from this cheese, nor did I get it when I took a bite. Rather, I got a mild bitterness and a lot of creamy, fresh flavors when I tried it. Although that's not the kind of cheese I prefer, I have to admit that the flavor here is quite solid. It was one of the freshest-tasting younger cheddars I tried, which is partially why this brand squeaks into the top six.
This cheese really shines in its texture, though. Its intense creaminess tastes more decadent and fatty than other similar cheeses, which means it'll give a rich oomph to any dishes you incorporate it into. This is another cheese that's not necessarily fit for a nice cheese board but will work well in a wide variety of cheesy recipes.
5. Cabot Creamery Extra Sharp Cheddar
Just because you're going to the grocery store for your cheese instead of heading to a pricey cheesemonger doesn't mean that you can't get decent cheese for your cheese board. And if you like a sharp cheddar, you can get one on a budget by choosing Cabot Creamery Extra Sharp Cheddar. This white cheddar cheese is way more bitter than most of the other, more budget-friendly cheddars I tried, although I don't know if I would guess that it was considered "extra sharp" if I hadn't looked at the packaging. It also boasts a crumblier texture than most of the other, cheaper varieties as well. That being said, it still has enough moisture in it to keep it from being too messy.
This is far from the most complex cheddar cheese in the lineup, but it has enough complexity to it that it could make an appearance on a cheese board without seeming completely out of place. With a nice mixture of creaminess and crumbliness, it can serve multiple purposes, making this an ideal versatile player.
4. Boar's Head Irish Cheddar
Now we're getting into the more complex, more interesting cheddar cheeses in the lineup. Boar's Head Irish Cheddar marks a step up in terms of flavor, although it doesn't quite break into the top three. This is a rather smooth cheddar, largely absent that crumbly texture I enjoy, with an intense oiliness to it that you'll notice as soon as you take it out of the packaging. That fattiness makes for a more delicious bite, though — it has a richness to it that you won't find in every store-bought cheddar included in this ranking.
Because this cheddar is more mature than many others covered here, it has a flavor complexity to it that immediately makes it more interesting. Yes, there's that signature cheddary bitterness, but you might also pick up on sweet and even earthy notes in this cheese, creating a symphony of flavors that come together subtly but beautifully. It's worth a try if you tend to enjoy older cheeses in general.
3. Kerrygold Reserve Cheddar
You might recognize the brand name Kerrygold from the butter aisle. After all, this iconic Irish butter has reached untold levels of fame in the food community, and it just happens to be Tasting Table's favorite unsalted butter. But Kerrygold's portfolio doesn't just include butter — the brand also produces cheese, and its Reserve Cheddar has easily made it into the top three in this ranking. This stuff is aged for two years, which gives it a much more complex flavor than most of the other cheeses on this list. It has a pronounced sharpness to it, but still has some of that fresh creaminess you might expect from a younger cheese.
This isn't the crumbliest of cheddars I've ever tried, but it's not quite smooth, either. Because of its in-between texture, it works well for a variety of applications. For example, this cheese would make an absolutely delicious grilled cheese. For those who prefer a richer, more interesting, and more complex cheese, this Kerrygold cheddar is absolutely worth a try.
2. Cathedral City English White Cheddar Extra Mature
Cathedral City English White Extra Mature Cheddar is another cheese that's aged for two years, which gives it a complexity you're not going to find with younger, fresher cheddars. Yes, it has that lovely fresh dairy flavor to it, but it also packs way more that's going on under the surface. You might notice some nutty or earthy notes, for instance, that make this cheese stand out all on its own. This is the kind of cheese that can play a starring role on your cheese board without getting overpowered by some particularly flavorful crackers.
The texture is also spot on. It has that subtle crumbliness that makes an older cheddar more interesting. Although it may not be ideal for some applications — there may be better cheese textures, for, say, a sandwich — it makes for a cheese that doesn't have to appear alongside other ingredients to shine. It's a great grocery store pick, and one that you should check out if you generally prefer an older cheese to a younger one.
1. Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar
Out of all the cheeses I tried for this ranking, Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar is absolutely my favorite. This is, first and foremost, thanks to its particularly pleasant flavor. Take a bite, and you'll notice that this cheese features a slight crunchiness to it that comes from crystals that form during the cheese production. Perhaps that crunch is what makes this cheese unexpected — after all, if you're used to younger, creamier versions of cheddar, it probably will come as a surprise.
However, this cheese doesn't snag the top spot in this ranking thanks to its texture alone. It also has a lovely, rich, and complex flavor to it that's not quite as sharp as most sharp cheddar cheeses, but that, nonetheless, has a nice, bitter bite to it. It's a super popular product in Trader Joe's cheese section, which makes perfect sense — it's a delicious cheese that feels somewhat fancy that's still relatively affordable compared to going to a cheesemonger, for instance.
Methodology
I chose these cheddar cheeses according to the options that were available at the grocery stores in my area. I tried each of these cheeses cold, right out of the refrigerator, without any accompanying accoutrements. The criteria for this ranking included flavor, for which I ranked more complex, interesting cheeses higher than their simpler counterparts, as well as texture and consistency, for which I prioritized more crumbly, less creamy cheeses, with a few exceptions.