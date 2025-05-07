12 Trader Joe's Cheeses You Should Add To Your Charcuterie Board

When it comes to building the ultimate charcuterie board, it's always good to include a wide variety of items, including cured meats, dried and fresh fruits, and carbs like crackers or baguette slices. Of course, regardless of what extras you add to a charcuterie board, it's an undeniable truth that the cheese is perhaps the most important part. There aren't any official rules for what types of cheese you should add to a charcuterie, but generally, it's a good idea to include a variety of flavors and textures.

To make sure your charcuterie board is super fancy, you could source all of your cheeses from a local cheesemonger. On the other hand, to ensure that you've got a nice-looking, well-curated board without breaking the bank, you could simply head over to your nearest Trader Joe's. It's no secret that the grocery chain has quite the cheese selection, so whether you're looking to add a simple semi-firm cheddar, soft and spreadable chèvre, or hard parmesan, you can count on TJ's to get the job done, and on a budget at that.

I'm no stranger to shopping at Trader Joe's, and more pointedly, I'm no stranger to the store's cheese aisle. I've already done a ranking of the best Trader Joe's cheeses, but now I've picked out a selection that you should specifically add to your next charcuterie board. When selecting these cheeses, I opted for personal favorites with exceptional flavor, stand-outs at Trader Joe's that you can't find anywhere else, and ones that cater to a variety of flavor preferences.