A soft slither of this French cheese is a classic addition to any plateau de fromages. Buttery-tasting and creamy in texture, brie pairs beautifully with fruit or crackers. Even better? It's widely available. To scope out the tastiest version, we launched an investigation into the most popular brie cheeses at the grocery store and ranked them. Unfortunately, while there were some clear winners, Trader Joe's Double Cream Brie left our reviewer underwhelmed. She emphasized that there was nothing particularly offensive about it — just a lack of creaminess compared to other cheese. Forgettably mild with a middle-of-the-road texture, it simply walked itself to the back of the queue.

Customers seem to be in agreement. On Reddit, at-home connoisseurs took to threads with passionate recommendations of their favorite TJ brie. Interestingly, the most highly praised cheeses were all flavored — like the green peppercorn or mushroom brie. Evidently, Trader Joe's Double Cream Brie struggles to compete against more intensely flavored cheeses. The cream level matters, too. One user gave some pointed advice: "You want triple cream on the label. I tried to save a couple bucks with double cream and it was just ok."

Not everyone was throwing stones, though: Some customers explained that TJ's double cream brie improves when ripened. If you've already got a wedge in your refrigerator, read our tips on how to serve and eat brie like an expert – a proper warmup so that center goes from stiff to creamy and a good flavor pairing could make all the difference.