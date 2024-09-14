The Creamy Cheese You Need To Start Using In Your Pasta Dishes

While baked pasta dishes allow for the brie to cook along with the pasta, you can just as easily pre-bake your brie to prepare it for mixing into any other pasta dish of your choosing. For example, if you're looking for a recipe to upgrade spaghetti night, add brie and revel in the richness. In fact, if you want to get extra fancy like the cheese wheel-tossed pasta restaurants that are all the rage on social media, you can easily replicate the process at home. All you have to do is remove the top rind of your brie wheel, bake it in the oven, and then toss your pasta inside the gooey center of your baked brie. For other dishes, you can get even more adventurous.

Take your best baked mac and cheese casserole recipe to new heights of satisfaction by adding in a generous helping of brie. So long as you remove the rind and cube up your brie, you can distribute it into your mac and cheese along with the rest of your favorite cheeses so it bakes up to gooey perfection. This same method can also be applied to other baked pasta dishes, or you can even experiment with swapping out cream cheese for brie in a baked creamy red pepper penne pasta recipe. It's entirely up to you to prepare your brie and pasta however you wish.