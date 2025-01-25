9 Brie Cheeses You Can Find At The Grocery Store, Ranked
There are few things that feel more luxurious than cutting into a wheel of Brie. This soft-ripened cheese is luxuriously creamy, with a mild, buttery flavor that sometimes takes on earthy mushroom notes when it's been aged for long enough. And although there are some types of cheese that are best sourced from an actual cheesemonger, there's an excellent chance that you can get your hands on some seriously delicious Brie at your local grocery store.
But if you're new to the world of Brie — or specialty cheeses more generally — you may not know which brands to seek out. That's why I've tasted nine different Brie cheeses available at large grocery chains to let you know which brands you may want to try and which ones you might want to leave at the store. It's important to remember, though, that everyone has different tastes and preferences, and yours may be much different than mine. Hopefully, though, these descriptions can point you in the direction of a Brie you will love.
I chose these cheeses based on availability, and I tasted them at room temperature. Creamier, more complex-tasting Bries are ranked higher than their less-creamy and milder counterparts, so keep that in mind when you're tasting these brands for themselves. Whether you're planning on incorporating Brie into a recipe or you just plan on enjoying it all on its own, these brands are sure to delight.
9. Trader Joe's double cream Brie
First of all, it's important to acknowledge that none of the Bries I tried for this ranking were actually bad. In fact, I enjoyed all of them and would happily serve them on my next charcuterie spread. That being said, I enjoyed some more than others, and Trader Joe's double cream Brie was not at the top of my list. There isn't anything wrong with it per se, but it paled in comparison to some of the others on this list.
This cheese is quite mild and tastes like fresh dairy. However, that dairy flavor is not particularly strong, unlike some of the other Bries on this list. The texture is relatively creamy (as all Bries tend to be), although it was noticeably less creamy than many of the other options on this list. If you're looking for a simple, soft-ripened cheese that's not likely to offend any of your guests, this is a good option. However, there are better choices if you're truly looking for a standout Brie.
8. Saint André Brie
Although Saint André is a triple cream cheese, I didn't find it as creamy as I was expecting it to be. Actually, out of all the cheese I tasted for this ranking, this one was definitely the least creamy. Instead of a smooth, rich texture, it was almost clay-like, although this texture improved somewhat once it came to room temperature. The flavor is light and mild, like very fresh dairy, unlike some of the most intensely flavored Bries on this list. That's likely because it's not aged as long as some other similar types of cheese. Rather, it's meant to be enjoyed young.
Where you are getting more texture, though, is in the rind: It's starting to take on those more umami, mushroomy notes that we'd generally associate with a cheese that's been aged for a longer period of time. Saint André is delicious, yes, but it's not at the very top of my list.
7. Champs-Elysees double creme Brie
Champs-Elysees double creme Brie hails from the Vosges Mountains region of eastern France, and the cows that produce the milk that makes the cheese reportedly feast on the native grasses of the area. If knowing where your cheese products come from is important to you, then this may be a Brie with checking out. On the flavor front, you can expect a relatively mild cheese, with that fresh dairy quality once again coming to the forefront. It doesn't taste quite as fresh as some of the others on this list, but since that can vary significantly depending on when and where you buy the cheese, we can't hold that against it much.
This cheese, like the other Bries on this list, is quite creamy — after all, that's what you should expect from this type of cheese. However, it was slightly less creamy than many of the others. That being said, you probably wouldn't notice that difference if you weren't tasting all of these cheeses side by side, so take that info for what it's worth.
6. Boar's Head French Brie
Boar's Head products are available at many grocery stores, so you shouldn't have too hard of a time getting your hands on Boar's Head French Brie cheese. Was I particularly excited about this cheese? Not really. After all, when you're tasting so many similar types of cheeses together, they can be difficult to distinguish from one another. However, I didn't have a bad experience with this Brie, either. In my mind, it falls in the middle of the pack, offering good quality at a decent price point.
This Brie tasted quite fresh with an expected level of creaminess. This cheese definitely tasted young to me, especially compared to some of the others on this list. I didn't really pick up on those more complex, umami, mushroom-like flavors I encountered in the brine of some of the others. Therefore, if you're looking for a lighter, fresher, and simpler Brie, this may be a good option for you.
5. Président Brie
This is another brand you're very likely to see at your local grocery store. It's Président Brie, and although it's not one of my absolute favorites, there's still a lot to like about it. Although the brand says it's mild Brie, I actually found this one to be slightly more mushroomy and funky than most of the others on this list. Although that may not be ideal for every Brie eater, it's great for those who are looking for a bit of added complexity to their cheese instead of a super mild option.
Where it succeeds in terms of flavor, though, this one wasn't exactly my favorite when it comes to texture. Was it creamy, as every Brie should be? Yes, of course. However, it was far from the creamiest of the bunch. Again, this is a cheese that most people are going to like if you serve it on a charcuterie board, and it'll work well in a variety of recipes. But it didn't quite reach the top ranks of this list.
4. Supreme Brie
Brie cheese traditionally comes from France, but if you find yourself some Brie from Supreme, you'll actually be eating cheese straight from the United States. The brand hails from Lena, Illinois, so you know you're getting a super fresh cheese if you're in the U.S. And you can certainly taste that freshness in this cheese. It's light and delicious, with a fresh milk quality that tastes like you're on the dairy farm itself.
Now, is this the most interesting, complex Brie in the world? Not exactly. However, you may not be looking for a lot of complexity in your Brie. If that's the case, then Supreme is definitely a brand you should check out. Its ultra-fresh, mild flavor makes it a solid contender for one of the best grocery store Bries I've tried. Plus, the texture is ultra-rich and creamy, so you're getting that lovely, almost velvety texture that Brie is known for.
3. Montchevre tripe creme goat Brie
If you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, you may want to try Montchevre tripe creme goat Brie. Unlike the other cheese on this list, this Brie is made not with cow's milk but with goat's milk instead. Therefore, you're going to pick up on a slightly different flavor profile here. The dairy flavor is a bit more concentrated and also slightly more sour than the others on this list, although that difference may not be noticeable unless you're a Brie connoisseur.
The flavor of this Brie is very light and bright. After taking a bite, I felt like this stuff would pair exceptionally well with light spring produce, like asparagus or peas. It almost has a vegetal flavor to it, which keeps things feeling complex without it being overwhelming. If you're looking for a Brie that tastes young with an approachable creaminess, check out this Montchevre cheese.
2. Saint Angel original triple cream Brie
Sometimes, a special occasion calls for cheese, and in those moments, you can turn to Saint Angel original triple cream Brie. This is an outstanding cheese that could convert even avowed Brie haters. I mean it when I say that this cheese is ridiculously creamy — you almost want to cut it instead of scooping it. It's a bit salty and even tangy once you get closer to the rind, offering a slight vegetal complexity that keeps every bite as interesting as the last. At the same time, it still tastes relatively young and fresh, meaning that, despite its wild richness, you could easily finish off a whole block of this stuff on its own.
This Brie is an absolute classic, and it's one of my all-time favorites. If you want to experience just how delicious Brie can be at its finest, it's worth a try. Luckily, it's available at many major retailers.
1. Fromager d'Affinois le fromager
Fromager d'Affinois is making some of the most delicious cheese you can find in grocery stores, including a wide variety of flavored cheeses that make for a unique and undeniably delicious charcuterie situation (or any situation involving cheese). But if you're a good entry point to the brand, look no further than the le fromager. This was the absolute best of the cheeses I tried for this ranking, and it's my top recommendation for anyone who's looking for a Brie-like cheese.
This stuff had the most complex flavor profile by far. Yes, you get some of those fresh milk dairy notes, but there's also a mushroomy quality to the rind. It also has a subtle nuttiness to it that makes it feel like a dessert all on its own. It's also wildly creamy in the best way — you could easily scoop it up with a chip without needing a knife at all. Le fromager changed the way I thought about soft-ripened cheeses, and it's earned a permanent, cherished spot in my fridge.
Methodology
These Brie cheeses were chosen according to availability at local grocery stores in my neighborhood. I let them come to room temperature before sampling them all in one sitting. The criteria for this ranking included both flavor and texture. Flavor-wise, I prized more interesting, complex Bries over their simpler, younger, and fresher-tasting counterparts. When it came to texture, the creamiest, richest cheeses took the top spots.