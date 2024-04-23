The Right Way To Chat With Your Cheesemonger, According To An Expert

Maybe you're looking to learn more about the different types of cheese or maybe you want to splurge on a fancy cheese — either way, if you walk into a cheese shop, you'll want to speak with the cheesemonger to help guide your purchase. If talking to a cheese expert is intimidating or you don't know which questions to ask, don't worry — Tasting Table spoke with an expert to find out the best way to chat with your local cheese guru. The expert in question is Matthew Rose, the lead cheesemonger at Fairfield and Greenwich Cheese Company.

According to Rose, the best thing that you can do is be very specific with your cheesemonger about why you're looking to buy cheese. He poses the questions, "Are you making a cheese and charcuterie board for a small get-together? Have you been tasked with picking up cheese for a dinner party or a book group? Are you buying cheese for a big event to serve more than 20 people? Are you buying cheese as a gift for someone whom you don't really know their particular taste preferences?"

By providing any of this information, you'll help the cheesemonger pick out the best cheese for your specific needs. Additionally, Rose advises always being open to the cheesemonger's expert suggestions.