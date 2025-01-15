16 Simple Ways To Elevate Brie Cheese
Brie is a popular cheese known for its creamy texture, white rind, and buttery, slightly nutty taste. While some may be put off by the rind, it's still an approachable cheese that you can use frequently in the kitchen and for entertaining. If you need some inspiration, there are many creative ways to use brie cheese that will give you loads of ideas whether you want to include it in a sandwich or mix it with other ingredients to use as a condiment.
When looking for options to enjoy it besides some of the more basic methods, you might want to consider simple ways to elevate and brie cheese. Whether you're a seasoned brie enthusiast or you're relatively new to using the cheese, we will guide you on how to give it an upgrade with easy-to-follow advice. We'll share how you can effectively give it a boost, why the tip works for brie cheese, and any other things that you need to know on your culinary journey. Most of these ideas allow you to keep the brie's rind on, but we'll share if there's a need to remove it. Impress yourself and your guests with some of these fresh takes.
1. Enjoy it with honey
One of the simplest ways to enhance the creaminess of brie is pairing it with the sweet, but nuanced notes of honey. Each type of honey has its unique flavors so you can utilize special varieties if there are certain flavors you want to draw from. Wildflower honey is one of the easier varieties to find at your local stores and the taste can range from herbal notes to sweet and floral. Generally, you can expect this type of honey to be pretty mild and sweet, making it a good starting point when pairing with brie.
You could bake brie and honey and call it a day, but if you're looking for a thoroughly enjoyable creation, then you might want to replicate Thomas Keller's famous whipped brie. You'll need only two ingredients, honey and room temperature brie with the rind removed, to create the delectable fluffy spread. Integrate the ingredients in a blender until smooth and combined. This makes an unforgettable spread to use on sourdough toast or whatever you wish.
2. Try it with cranberry and rosemary
Sometimes you want to lean into more savory territory with brie. In this case, we recommend pairing the cheese with cranberry and rosemary for a simple upgrade to bring a festive note to holiday or winter get-togethers. The ingredients create dimension with a range of flavors — the sweet and tart notes of cranberry and peppery, slightly lemony rosemary — to make your taste buds sing with joy.
Make entertaining and special occasions effortless by creating cranberry brie bites using premade puff pastry dough. It only takes 30 minutes to prepare and bake but looks like an expensive catered appetizer. For something more snack-friendly, you could create a cranberry and rosemary baked brie board when you want something that wows all the senses. This option involves arranging a mix of crackers, grapes, dried meats, nuts, and other components into a scrumptious food board. No matter how you pair brie, rosemary, and cranberry, the ingredients provide a flavorful and elegant dish with pops of red and green.
3. Consider pairing it with nuts and seeds
There's an assortment of seeds and nuts out there to explore as a pairing for brie cheese. There are many types that you can easily locate at your local grocery store or online which permits you to find a range of options that meet your needs. There's a raw, roasted, with salt, salt-free, giving you the flexibility to pick these based on the profile and texture you like. The round cheese works well with a range of nuts and seeds, so you could try a baked brie with walnuts, pecans, or sesame seeds. You could also decide to pair different nuts and seeds together, such as Marcona almonds with pumpkin seeds or walnuts with pistachios.
Depending on what you're making, you may determine if you want to leave the nuts whole or chop them for more bite-sized morsels. Nuts and seeds work beautifully with brie in baked bries, sandwiches, and dips. They make a fantastic pairing in terms of both flavor and texture, offering a crunchy contrast to the otherwise creamy cheese.
4. Grill brie for a smoky touch
Give your brie a tasty boost by grilling it in a cedar plank. You'll get a smoky richness as the main flavor profile but it'll also impart light spiced notes. This particular type of wood is popular for smoking salmon, so forget the fish and swap it with the cheese. Soak the cedar plank for at least an hour to prevent burning and release that marvelous cedar profile. Preheat the grill, place the food-safe cedar plank on the grill, add the cheese, and let the grill do the brunt of the work.
You may choose to top the brie ingredients like herbs or diced peaches so everything has a chance to be infused with the smokiness for about 10 minutes. Use this easy but upgraded brie like you would use a baked brie, you can spread it onto a sliced baguette or crackers and pair it with hot honey, sundried tomatoes, or mashed berries. A cedar plank is the absolute best way to grill brie cheese for rich, smoky flavors that can transform the look, taste, and texture.
5. Use it to liven up pasta dishes
Brie might not be the first type of cheese that comes to mind when you think of pasta, but it can bring a grand touch to your next meal. Parmesan and cheddar are amongst the more well-known cheeses to pair with anything from macaroni and cheese to spaghetti, but we think brie deserves a spot.
We would recommend omitting the rind in your pasta for the most seamless, tasty integration. The best way to approach this is to remove the top rind of the brie wheel, and then bake it in the oven like you would a standard baked brie. This allows for uncomplicated maneuvering by scooping out the gooey innards to mix into your pasta dishes.
A no-rind brie can quickly jazz up anything from rigatoni to spaghetti. If you have brie that you're not sure what to do with, then it's the creamy cheese you need to start using in your pasta dishes when you want to provide a deep flavor and luscious mouthfeel.
6. Combine it with butter for a creamy delight
Two decadent ingredients make one marvelous edible experience. Butter and brie are a wonderful combination that creates a creamy, ultra-delectable condiment. Not sure how to use it? One of the simplest applications is adding the brie butter to your next charcuterie board. This is a particularly divine idea if you feel bored with your average board and want to bring something interesting but not too wacky in terms of flavor.
Equal parts of the two ingredients can easily turn into creamy compound butter. Allow both items to soften to room temperature and remove the rind of the cheese. Now, blend in a food processor or blender until the ingredients fully integrate into a smooth mixture. The butter further mellows the flavor of the brie, ideal for those who find the cheese slightly pungent. For added flavor and texture, sprinkle with flaky salt. This creation is straightforward to make but takes the brie to new heights.
7. Bring some texture with figs
Figs have a distinctive grainy, seedy texture that can bring a captivating component to your next brie dish. The two make marvelous companions and you'll often see them combined in anything from a charming date night pizza to crostinis for parties. You can have fun based on whether you want to use fresh or dried figs.
Each provides its own texture — the dried ones tend to be firmer and chewier while fresh ones are soft and tender. You can bring moisture to dried figs by soaking them in hot water for several minutes; this is especially useful if you can't get your hands on fresh seasonal ones.
Either way, the buttery texture and creamy taste of the cheese make a natural partner to the earthy, sweet flavors of fig. Whip up a fig baked brie with pecans, honey, and thyme in 20 minutes as a simple way to upgrade your snack platter. These elements come together to create an elegant dish that offers complexity to suit different palates.
8. Bring a salty element with prosciutto
Brie and prosciutto are a delectable medley when you want to lean into the salty flavors and varying textures — together, they create a heightened experience that your senses will devour. There's no shortage of ways to combine these two components. For a marvelous crisp and creamy blend of textures, make a prosciutto-wrapped baked brie to serve at a family gathering.
You could also set up puff pastry tarts with tangy balsamic or sliced pears to impress at a holiday party. When you don't have extra time to bake, then make an easy-peasy grazing board with the two main components plus veggies, fruits, and nuts. You may also choose to include more meats and cheese, such as goat cheese, gouda, and salami.
For a quick lunch, make an open-faced sandwich with your favorite bread, prosciutto, thinly sliced brie cheese, and other toppings, such as sun-dried tomatoes or arugula. This can make a colorful, striking meal within minutes. The longest task is toasting the bread. The prosciutto offers its chewy texture and smoky, salty flavors that complement the cheese's richness no matter how you end up putting it together.
9. Sprinkle on some sugar and brûlée it
You might not inherently consider cheese a dessert, but we have a splendid and not-too-difficult idea to make brie a drool-worthy treat. Give baked brie a brûlée treatment for a dessert-like dish worthy of your fanciest party.
It's pretty simple to achieve because all you need is some sugar and a kitchen torch — the technique works the same as when you apply the finishing touches on a crème brûlée. After you bake the brie and it gets melty in the oven, then sprinkle sugar on the top of the wheel. Quickly torch it until you get that caramelized crunchy brown layer.
If you don't have a kitchen torch, you can closely replicate the process by briefly broiling the sugar-topped brie. Don't take your eye off it; remove the cheese once it begins to caramelize. Then, you're ready to serve. Now you have a magnificent, eye-catching delicacy. This is a simple way to make an unexpected dish out of the dish.
10. Eat the cheese with chocolate
When you're seeking simple ways to elevate brie cheese, then pairing it with unexpected ingredients might be your best bet. Devour the cheese with chocolate for an unconventional combination that can play into the sweet and savory balance while creating a memorable dessert you're not likely to find at your average restaurant. We have a couple of methods to approach this.
Make salted caramel chocolate-covered brie bites with only three no-frills ingredients: the cheese, chocolate chips, and caramel sauce. Simply cut the brie into small pieces, drizzle with caramel sauce, and freeze to set. Then you're ready to dunk the pieces into melted chocolate. It takes minimal time to make but makes such a memorable dessert.
For a different chocolate and brie combination, you could try grilled cheese with Nutella. Yep, we think Nutella belongs on grilled cheese but only when paired with brie. The popular chocolate-hazelnut spread brings a satisfactory contrast — the sweet, nutty, cocoa flavor of the Nutella compared to the buttery, mild yet pungent brie.
11. Pair the cheese with chicken for hearty meal
Pairing brie with chicken can make a transformational dish when you prefer a particularly filling meal. The mild taste of the poultry gets a quick boost just by pairing it with the decadent, fatty cheese, but the two make a scrumptious base that you can enhance even further with added ingredients. There's also the enhanced texture from the blend of succulent, juicy chicken, and rich but creamy brie.
Upgrade your next sandwich by making a chicken, brie, and peach panini that takes under 30 minutes to prepare and cook. These components work beautifully for a savory and sweet dish that will wow anyone who tries it. If you're a big fan of chicken, this sophisticated panini may change your mind.
You could make a stuffed chicken with brie for a restaurant-quality experience that you could serve for lunch or dinner. For a fresh component, add a bit of rosemary into the brie stuffing or sliced apples for a texture transformation. These dishes don't take long to make and yet they look, feel, and taste like elevated meals you'd pay a pretty penny for if you went out to eat.
12. Don't forget the jam
Pairing jam with brie cheese can be a straightforward yet impactful way to assemble an elevated dining adventure. The sweet and savory flavors work together to create nothing short of a heavenly experience. Compared to the soft and creamy texture of the cheese, the lumps and seeds in the jam can produce an appealing contrast when you want a more complex mouthfeel. We think this is one of the best pairings because there are not only so many jams to work with but plenty of foods you can make with them.
Use apricot or strawberry jam as a colorful and sweet topping for baked brie for entertaining. Or make yourself or your family some flavor-packed sandwiches with brie and jam. You could make a jam and brie grilled cheese using raspberry or fig jam, or a salami and prosciutto sandwich with fig or apricot jam for something with a bit of meat. The jam brings a chunky texture, sweet taste, and eye-catching hue to whatever brie dish you create.
13. Try it with smoked salmon
When you desire a protein pairing that goes beyond charcuterie standards, like salami and prosciutto, then smoked salmon might be to your liking. Brie and smoked salmon create a sophisticated pairing that leans into the luscious texture of the ingredients. There's the buttery, smooth brie and tender salmon. The fish is among the best pairings to try for easy brie bites, ideal for appetizers that look amazing without excess effort. Sometimes you want a satisfying, eye-catching dish that doesn't take hours to prepare.
Smoked salmon and fresh dill bring a flavorful burst to brie bites with results in a smoky, creamy dish. While the cheese and fish can be rich, the dill brings freshness in both taste and appearance. Place the ingredients on toasted slices of baguette for a memorable crostini or serve on sliced cucumbers for something lighter. These all require minimal ingredients, which means you can compile and serve in a flash. The salmon and brie make a quick lox-inspired appetizer, but with smoked not cured salmon, that you can serve any time of the day.
14. Turn it into sweet or savory stuffed French toast
French toast is a brunch staple but we have an idea for how you can boost it without much more effort. Try making stuffed French toast by making a French toast sandwich of sorts or by using a thick-cut piece of bread, slicing a slit in it, then stuffing it with your desired components. Brie is among the best ingredients to stuff French toast with, but you don't have to stop at just the cheese.
For a sweet stuffed brunch, pair the cheese with honey or apples; the latter also provides a crisp texture to bite into. You could make a salty stuffing with the brie and ham or sautéed mushrooms. Stuffed French toast makes a filling meal without much extra preparation. The brie makes a versatile, melty choice when you want to work with items you may already have in the fridge without making a pitstop at the grocery store.
15. Incorporate it with pears
Pears and brie are yet another pear-fect match made in heaven. They're divine partners due to the blend of textures and flavors: The fruit has a firm consistency while offering a sweet lightness to balance the smooth creaminess of the cheese. It's a contrast that works in many modes to bring depth to your meal. Need some inspo? We've got you covered.
Warm up on a chilly evening with a sweet and savory bacony pear and brie winter flatbread. Cut down on the prep time and simplify the process with a pre-made flatbread base. We're seeking simple ways to elevate your dishes and that means no kneading here. For something that focuses more on the fruit, then try your hand at baked pears with brie as a gooey topping. Try a pear and brie skewers when you desire a cold dish. The pear you pick is an important factor in ensuring the best experience. You'll want a firm, crisp pear. Skip anything soft or mealy.
16. Savor the flavor with a sharp wine
One of the quickest ways to elevate brie is with a glass of wine. It's a sophisticated way to create a dynamic flavor profile without the added fuss of cooking, compiling ingredients, or cleaning up. The key is to pair a sharper wine with brie because the libation's acidity can cut through the richness of the cheese.
We recommend a dry Prosecco or an acidic white wine like chardonnay that has enough body to complement the buttery cheese. The wine and cheese are fancy enough, so you can place a couple of items like cherries, peaches, sliced baguette, or prosciutto for a memorable wine and cheese board. Since we're working with separate ingredients that don't require any cooking or mixing, it's all about the presentation. Slice the brie into wedges, arrange the food on a board or your favorite plant, and you're ready to dig in.