Nutella Belongs On Your Grilled Cheese, But Only One Type

Cheesemonger pro tip: Brie is best enjoyed when brought to room temperature or warmer, which allows the cheese to relax into its buttery, spreadable texture and the flavor notes to bloom. Turning brie into a flavorful, melty grilled cheese allows this French fromage to truly shine.

To make it, butter your bread as normal, then slather the flip side with a generous swipe of Nutella. Layer a few slices of brie, rind removed, atop the Nutella, then assemble the sandwich and transfer it back to a skillet over medium heat to toast until the cheese has melted and the bread is golden brown. Crusty French bread or thick-sliced sourdough work best here.

If your taste for the avant-garde still isn't satisfied (you sly foodie you), other toppings that would pair well with this combo could include sliced bananas or sauteed, thinly sliced Bartlett pears. You could even hit your sando with a swipe of fig jam in addition to the Nutella. To complete the meal, serve with a side of sour cornichon pickles, umeboshi plums, oven-baked golden apples, or salted roasted walnuts. To drink, pair your Nutella brie grilled cheese with a cup of hot coffee or espresso and a shot of amaretto. Or, take a tip from brie's traditional wine pairings and serve your sandwich with a glass of dry white wine like chardonnay or sauvignon blanc.