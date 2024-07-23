20 Creative Ways To Use Nutella

Iconic chocolate hazelnut spread Nutella is nearly ubiquitous. Not only do you see it on grocery store shelves, it's often included in candy, ice cream, pastries and other sweet treats. At home, though, you may find yourself using Nutella in the same old way, likely spreading it on a piece of toasted bread and calling it breakfast or a simple dessert. This is doubtlessly tasty, but Nutella has range, and you shouldn't resign yourself to using it for the same old purposes time and time again.

Don't worry — you don't have to brainstorm your Nutella strategy on your own. We've compiled a list of innovative ways you can utilize that jar of Nutella you have sitting in your pantry. To create the best possible list, we consulted culinary experts who reach for the Nutella on the regular. Try out some of these ideas for yourself, or simply allow them to inspire you to use the delectable spread in a whole new way. Regardless, you're in for a delicious experience.