Nutella French Toast Becomes A Sweet Handheld Treat When You Roll Up The Bread
French toast, with its golden, crispy exterior and soft, custardy interior, is a breakfast favorite. Add Nutella to the equation, and you've got a delectable flavor fusion that's tough to resist. However, the classic approach to Nutella French toast can be a tad messy. Enter the brilliant solution: Rolled Nutella French toast. While traditional Nutella French toast is undeniably delicious, it often involves a gooey Nutella filling oozing out from between the slices. This can lead to sticky fingers, messy plates, and a delightful meal that ends up more chaotic than anticipated. Rolled Nutella French toast offers an elegant, mess-free alternative.
One of the advantages of rolled Nutella French toast doesn't require a knife and fork. You can pick up these delightful spirals and enjoy them like a hand-held treat. Rolling the Nutella inside ensures that every bite has a balanced Nutella-to-toast ratio, preventing gooey excess from escaping. It also presents beautifully, making it an excellent choice for breakfast gatherings or special occasions. But there's another reason behind why the rolled method works so well.
How to roll Nutella-filled French toast
To make your mess-free rolled Nutella French toast, start by laying out your bread slices on a clean surface. Spread a light layer of the spread evenly across each slice, but leave a border around the edges to prevent oozing. Carefully, roll each Nutella-covered bread slice into a tight spiral. The Nutella should be inside, creating a delicious filling — so be sure to roll the bread in toward the chocolate-hazelnut spread.
From here, it's simply the French toast part of this equation. Simply dip them in the French toast mixture and cook in a pan. Transfer the golden rolls to a plate and serve them hot. Boost your Nutella French toast with powdered sugar, drizzle with maple syrup, or add a dollop of whipped cream for extra indulgence. With rolled Nutella French toast, you can indulge in the delightful Nutella goodness without the mess. It's an easy and elegant breakfast solution that's perfect for busy mornings or leisurely brunches. So roll with it, savor the Nutella, and revel in a mess-free morning delight that will leave you craving more.