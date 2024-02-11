Chile Chocolate Hazelnut Thumbprint Cookies Recipe

Hazelnuts and chocolate are a classic combination, the buttery and subtly sweet flavor of hazelnuts imbuing chocolate-flavored treats with extra decadence and toasty warmth. And now, this recipe may convince you to add a third element to the dynamic duo: spice.

For these chile chocolate hazelnut thumbprint cookies, recipe developer Rika Hoffman spikes the usual chocolate ganache with cayenne pepper, chipotle chile powder, and a dash of cinnamon for heat. Besides their multi-dimensional flavor, these thumbprint cookies feature varied textures: tender and crumbly, crunchy and creamy. This is achieved by roasting the hazelnuts and processing them in two different ways: blitzed into hazelnut flour for the cookie dough, as well as bashed into shards that stud the exterior of the cookie.

To make things even more special, the chile chocolate ganache is smooth and pipe-able when warm, and it sets firm. The cookie and its ganache center yield easily to the teeth upon first bite, the hazelnut-encrusted exterior crackling. And with every chew, the aroma of warm spices blooms.