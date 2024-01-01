Add Nutella To Your Coquito For A Nostalgic Flavor

Nutella's place in the kitchen (and perhaps our hearts) is arguably irreplaceable at this point. More than just a rich, nutty, and chocolatey treat, it also brings wholesome comfort whenever laced into a familiar drink. Although smoothies and milkshakes are probably some of the most common choices, coquito is another delightful drink where Nutella can find its place, bringing a sense of nostalgia while also adding a toothsome twist.

Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican drink that's frequently made during the holidays, but it's also marvelous whenever you need a little pick-me-up. It's beloved not only for its utterly creamy and sweet taste but also for the festivity and nostalgia that are tightly woven into every indulgent sip. Passed down through generations, its ingredients may vary between households, but you can always count on coconut milk, condensed milk, and rum to make an appearance.

With Nutella in the mix, you can expect a chockful of hazelnut and cocoa scent to infuse the drink's classic flavor. No need to fret about altering the original essence — all that creamy, coconut sweetness is still there, just seamlessly intertwined with the added richness. Coupled with the reminiscence of cherished memories, this Nutella-coquito combo is all you need to soothe both the belly and the soul.