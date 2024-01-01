Add Nutella To Your Coquito For A Nostalgic Flavor
Nutella's place in the kitchen (and perhaps our hearts) is arguably irreplaceable at this point. More than just a rich, nutty, and chocolatey treat, it also brings wholesome comfort whenever laced into a familiar drink. Although smoothies and milkshakes are probably some of the most common choices, coquito is another delightful drink where Nutella can find its place, bringing a sense of nostalgia while also adding a toothsome twist.
Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican drink that's frequently made during the holidays, but it's also marvelous whenever you need a little pick-me-up. It's beloved not only for its utterly creamy and sweet taste but also for the festivity and nostalgia that are tightly woven into every indulgent sip. Passed down through generations, its ingredients may vary between households, but you can always count on coconut milk, condensed milk, and rum to make an appearance.
With Nutella in the mix, you can expect a chockful of hazelnut and cocoa scent to infuse the drink's classic flavor. No need to fret about altering the original essence — all that creamy, coconut sweetness is still there, just seamlessly intertwined with the added richness. Coupled with the reminiscence of cherished memories, this Nutella-coquito combo is all you need to soothe both the belly and the soul.
What goes into a Nutella coquito?
Most recipes usually start with around half a cup or a whole cup of Nutella per batch (six to eight servings) when adding it to the coquito. You can always add more as you go. Since Nutella is already quite sweet, make sure you adjust the remaining ingredients accordingly. Depending on your preference, you may need to reduce the amount of coconut milk, condensed milk, or heavy cream to balance everything out.
As mentioned above, the ingredients for coquito may vary depending on your taste, preference, and family recipe. The case is the same even with Nutella in the mix. Some may like to use evaporated milk instead of condensed milk, while others add coconut cream for an extra thick consistency. There's also the "eggnog" version where egg yolks are whisked into the mix.
Then, as far as customization goes, your choices are practically limitless. Spices like nutmeg and cinnamon are very frequently used to layer in a cozy complexity, perfect for warming yourself during cold days. If you want the drink to be non-alcoholic, feel free to substitute rum with non-alcoholic rum, spiced tea, or simply add more coconut milk. For garnish and a touch more flavors, whipped cream, shaved chocolate, coconut flakes, caramel sauce, and crushed nuts are all fantastic choices.