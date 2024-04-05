Nutella Is The Ultimate Chocolate Chip Alternative In Your Baked Goods

Nutella might be a deliciously spreadable topping for French toast or filling for crepes among other uses, but it has so much untapped potential. That's why you need to try Nutella chips, a deliciously decadent alternative to traditional chocolate chips that will elevate your baking to new heights. Making and using Nutella chips is easier than you might think, and the results are downright irresistible in everything, including cookies.

To make Nutella chips, simply spoon small dollops of Nutella (or pipe it from the snipped tip of a plastic bag) onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing them out evenly. Pop the baking sheet into the freezer and let the Nutella freeze until firm, about one or two hours. Once frozen solid, carefully peel the Nutella off the parchment paper, and voila, you've got yourself homemade Nutella chips ready to be used in your favorite cookie recipes.

But why freeze the Nutella chips before mixing them into baked goods? The answer lies in their consistency. Nutella has a tendency to melt quickly when temperatures begin to rise. This can result in a gooey mess and uneven distribution of the chocolatey goodness.