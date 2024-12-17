Give Baked Brie The Brûlée Treatment For A Sumptuous Treat
Sure, you can make baked brie in the oven to place on the dinner table, but you can also use the creamy cheese to make a different kind of decadent recipe: crème brûlée. You will ideally need a metal butane kitchen torch to accomplish this culinary marvel, but we promise you that the end result is worth any extra effort required. Whether you're handling late-night cravings or an afternoon slump, this is the kind of dish that is guaranteed to offer satisfying, delicious bites of sweetness any time it is served.
Just as you'd sprinkle sugar on top of cooled crème brûlée that has already cooked in the oven, you'll use the same approach to steer your brie into dessert territory. Opt for cane, turbinado, or brown sugar to sprinkle evenly across the surface of the wheel of brie. You'll then caramelize this sweet top layer to a brown, glistening crown that will crackle upon contact.
When appetizers and desserts collide
If you don't have a kitchen torch, you can also broil your cheesy creation in an oven at a high-temperature setting. You will want to slice the topmost layer of the brie to expose the cheese before doing so, however, and keep a close eye on the cheese wheel. Once the cheese begins to melt, remove it from the oven, let it cool, and cover the surface with sugar before placing it back into the oven for a final broil. After you notice that caramelized effect on the roof of the cheese, take it out to plate and serve.
With this basic recipe in mind, you can customize your cheesy brûlée presentations to suit your palate. Borrow inspiration from our fig baked brie recipe and add fruit and nuts to your dish, or include sprinkles of powdery cinnamon or cardamom to the sugary topping. This treat can also be served with fresh honeycomb, a simple strawberry compote, or homemade pita chips that have been coated in sugar and cinnamon. When served with slices of apples and pears or spread on top of toasted bread and crackers, this easy-to-make plate couldn't be better equipped to offer to the guests at your next dinner party — or simply enjoy alone when the day calls for a special treat.