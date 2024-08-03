Turn Your Sourdough Discard Into Crispy Crackers

If you're an amateur or professional baker who likes to make fresh-baked sourdough bread, then you are well aware of the bits of starter that are typically removed each time you feed it. This sourdough discard is just part of the process of pulling off a homemade loaf of sourdough, but you don't have to resort to throwing it in the trash can — what a waste! Instead, turn it into crispy crackers that you can snack on this week or serve with hummus and your other go-to dips for your guests on their way over.

Making crackers is just one of the best ways to use sourdough discards, and it's one of the easiest too. Crackers are ideal, because you can make the crunchy snacks as big or small as the discard allows. And it doesn't take much effort to transform the sourdough starter into crackers with just a few other simple ingredients like salt, butter, and spices. Some recipes will call for extra flour, but it's not always necessary.