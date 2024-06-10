Chicken, Brie, And Peach Panini Recipe

There's something incredibly satisfying about biting into a well-made sandwich that perfectly calibrates texture, flavors, and cheesiness. This chicken, Brie, and peach panini recipe delivers on all fronts, with a perfect balance of sweet and tangy, crispy and gooey.

At first glance, the combination of chicken, cheese, and fruit might seem unconventional, but trust us, it works remarkably well. According to Tasting Table recipe developer Ksenia Prints from At the Immigrant's Table, savory grilled chicken pairs beautifully with the creamy Brie cheese, while the sweet and juicy peach slices contrast with the herbaceous basil leaves. Finished with a homemade balsamic reduction, sandwiched between good bread, and grilled to crispy perfection, this panini truly delivers a layered and complex bite.

This panini is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner with a bowl of soup or a simple salad. It's also great for a picnic in the park or even a casual dinner party. You can jazz it up by serving it as an open-faced bruschetta or transforming it into a flatbread appetizer. Any way you slice it, this chicken, Brie, and peach panini is a surprising and delicious recipe.