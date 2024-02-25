Bacony Pear And Brie Winter Flatbread Recipe

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse brings us this winter-inspired flatbread as a celebration of seasonal flavors, with a combination of ingredients and textures that makes it impossible to resist. Sweet, salty, crisp, and tender, this flatbread makes for a sophisticated dish that's great for serving any time of day.

You'll start by making a simple flatbread dough (made with just six ingredients, including a hint of honey) — this step can also be done up to 24 hours in advance, so all that's left to do is assemble and bake before serving. The baked dough is topped with fig jam and thinly sliced pear for sweetness, creamy Brie, and a salty kick from crisped bacon. A hot oven caramelizes the jam and crisps the edges of the homemade flatbread dough, melts the cheese, and marries all the flavors together. A drizzle of balsamic for acidity and a sprinkling of fresh arugula add a final touch. You can serve this unique flatbread as an appetizer, light lunch, or dinner side dish.